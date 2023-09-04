Home Latest News Why did cardano's price jump up today? Bullish crypto sentiment … –...

Why did cardano's price jump up today? Bullish crypto sentiment … – Seeking Alpha

By
Charles Miller
-




Cardano ADA Crypto Currency Blockchain Platform

Just_Super

Just_Super
Cardano (ADA-USD) tokens rose as much as 7.2% in Wednesday’s trading as trading sentiment across the cryptocurrency market was largely risk-on.
Like the vast majority of major cryptos, ADA has been caught up in an intense downward spiral since it peaked
Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD), +0.9%, and ethereum (ETH-USD), +3.4%, the two largest cryptos by market cap, gapped up but remain in a tight trading range that has persisted for months amid lighter-than-usual volume and price volatility. Wednesday’s upswings pulled up beaten down crypto-exposed stocks.
Seeking Alpha contributor Clem Chambers mapped out his expectations for where bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) price is going in 2023, saying “we could easily get another leg down before Easter” as “much of the FTX (FTT-USD) contagion has yet to emerge.” If history serves as any guide, the direction of bitcoin, — a gauge for the entire space — will determine the price action of other coins.
Similarly, fellow SA contributor Ryan Wilday warned of “more rough waters ahead” for bitcoin, noting it must hold $16K to ensure the end of the current bear cycle.
