Millions of XRP Dumped in Mere Minutes as SEC Strikes Back – U.Today

In a dramatic turn of events, the XRP token plummeted by more than 6.4% within just half an hour, sending shockwaves through the crypto market. The drop was triggered by a massive token dump of 50 million XRP, with a staggering 30 million of them being sold off in a mere five minutes.

The catalyst behind this massive sell-off was an alarming report published by the Wall Street Journal. The article revealed the Securities and Exchange Commission’s claim that filings for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are incomplete and unclear. This single headline alone managed to wipe out a staggering $56 billion from the overall market capitalization, leaving XRP severely impacted.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said a recent wave of applications filed by asset managers to launch spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds are inadequate https://t.co/EmcJIt5Qm2

However, amid the chaos and panic, there may be a glimmer of hope for the crypto industry. The same article revealed that the SEC is open to considering applications for ETFs once they are finalized.

Despite the immediate earthquake-like impact on the market, some optimistic crypto enthusiasts remain unfazed by the sell-off. They argue that the SEC’s willingness to reconsider applications for ETFs, coupled with the expressed interest of financial powerhouses such as BlackRock and Fidelity in creating crypto-related investment products, indicates a potentially bright future for the industry.

While the short-term effects of the token dump were undoubtedly felt across the market, the prospect of renewed consideration for ETF applications may serve as a catalyst for recovery. As investors navigate these uncertain times, all eyes remain on the SEC’s next moves and the potential implications for the crypto market as a whole.

