The Most Streamed Prime Video Movies and TV Shows in 2022 – MovieWeb

Amazon’s Prime Video offers a massive selection of content that keeps expanding year by year. Have a look at their most streamed productions in 2022.
Several years ago, streaming platforms emerged worldwide as a new option to watch movies and TV series from the comfort of our own home. Actually, binge-watching our favorite shows has never been so easy. But not only that: over time, new releases on these platforms have become equally or, in many cases, even more relevant than those released in theaters or on television, with millions of fans taking over social media to talk about them.
Although Netflix originally positioned itself as the streaming platform par excellence, several companies have gradually settled in to offer further options, slowly but surely placing themselves among the most popular ones with audiences. One of them is Prime Video, a relatively young platform with a very impressive run that has released major Amazon Studios shows and movies.
As is often the case with some streaming platforms, the content available is so vast that it is sometimes easy to get overwhelmed and confused by so many titles. Especially when the range is so wide: Prime Video boasts a huge library packed with content of all kinds and for all tastes, from horror movies to rom-coms, passing through all the other genres.
In addition, the movies and shows that are offered tend to shift frequently to make room for new productions, so it is very difficult to keep track of everything the platform has to offer. However, exploring the most streamed content is always a good way to keep up with the movies and shows most chosen by the audience or to find new productions to watch. Therefore, here is a list of the most-streamed Prime Video movies and TV shows in 2022.
In 2003, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King wrapped up one of the most famous trilogies in the history of cinema and put an end to Frodo's epic journey to destroy the One Ring once and for all. This Peter Jackson film based on the work of J. R. R. Tolkien features performances by the original cast and, like the previous films, proved to be a box-office hit and a masterpiece of cinema. Among all its accolades, it won Academy Awards in all eleven categories in which it was nominated.
2022 marked the release of the French film Overdose, directed by Olivier Marchal and starring Sofia Essaïdi and Assaâd Bouab. This production, which brings Pierre Pouchairet's novel Mortels Trafics to the silver screen, follows Sara, the head of the Toulouse drug squad who, after realizing that the case she is working on is connected to another, has to join forces with the head of the local criminal police to solve the mystery and stop the murderer while arousing deep feelings in both of them.
In 2018, a children's soccer team and their coach got trapped in a Thai cave when a storm broke out while they were exploring. Several days later, and in an effort by professionals and volunteers, all thirteen victims were rescued in a challenging mission that claimed the lives of some of the people involved. This accident and subsequent rescue mission inspired the 2022 film Thirteen Lives, directed and produced by Ron Howard. This critically acclaimed production revisits this fateful story featuring actors such as Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, and Tom Bateman.
Tom Clancy's novel Without Remorse was published in 1993, and since then, the idea of adapting the story to film arose. It took almost 30 years for this to happen, as the project had several obstacles along the way, but in 2021 it was finally made possible. This action thriller by Stefano Sollima stars Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly, an elite Navy SEAL who seeks revenge after a group of Russian soldiers kill his pregnant wife. Without Remorse was an original Paramount Pictures production that was later acquired by Amazon Studios, and although its reviews weren't all that great, audiences chose it anyway as one of their favorites of 2022.
Just like The Return of the King, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers was also one of the most popular productions among Prime Video users last year. This film, which follows Frodo and The Fellowship's journey to destroy the One Ring, was released in 2002 and quickly became a box office hit with a worldwide gross of $936 million. Like the other two films in the trilogy, it was widely acclaimed and, in this case, earned six Academy Award nominations, winning for Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects.
James Bond films have proven to be quite popular among audiences, and also with Prime Video subscribers. The 2021 production No Time to Die features Daniel Craig on his fifth and final mission as the popular agent, who must return to duty in order to rescue an abducted scientist. Joining Craig in this Cary Joji Fukunaga film are Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Lashana Lynch, Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes and Ana de Armas, among many other actors.
The film adaptations of J. R. R. Tolkien's novels were undoubtedly among the most popular films for users last year, although this popularity was not limited to The Lord of the Rings, but also extended to its prequel trilogy, The Hobbit. An Unexpected Journey is the first installment of this series, once again directed by Peter Jackson and starring Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen, and Richard Armitage. This production, which follows Bilbo Baggins and Gandalf's journey to reclaim the Kingdom of Erebor, did not enjoy as good reviews as the original trilogy, but it still succeeded in becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 2012 and won a few awards.
The Tomorrow War is another Paramount Pictures original movie that ended up purchased by Amazon Studios. This 2021 film directed by Chris McKay follows a group of soldiers and civilians who are sent to the future to fight an alien species in order to ensure the continuity of the planet. Chris Pratt leads the cast of this production alongside Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Sam Richardson. The Tomorrow War failed to meet critical acclaim, but still performed well on Prime Video, and a sequel is currently in development.
The film that kicked off Peter Jackson's trilogy stands as one of Prime Video's most-watched productions in 2022. The Fellowship of the Ring, released in 2001, follows Frodo Baggins and the Fellowship's journey to destroy the One Ring in Mount Doom, and stars Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin and Orlando Bloom, among many others. Critically acclaimed and praised by audiences, Jackson's film went on to gross over $880 million worldwide, and became a hugely award-winning film classic scoring, among other accolades, thirteen Academy Award nominations.
At the top of Prime Video's most watched movies is Samaritan, a 2022 superhero film directed by Julius Avery and starring Sylvester Stallone, Wanna Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias. In addition to starring, Stallone serves as producer of this film that follows Sam, a young boy who is certain that his reclusive neighbor Joe is actually a former superhero who supposedly died many years ago. The production met with mixed reviews but still became Prime Video's most popular production.
The year 2021 marked the premiere of Clarkson's Farm, a British show starring motoring journalist and TV host Jeremy Clarkson. It features himself as he attempts to single-handedly run the farm he dubbed "Diddly Squat Farm", a task that proves to be far outside his comfort zone. Clarkson's Farm has now been on the air for two popular seasons, and late last year was renewed for another one.
All or Nothing: Arsenal is a 2022 docuseries narrated by actor and Arsenal supporter Daniel Kaluuya. Throughout its eight episodes, the audience joins the iconic football club in what would be one of the most important seasons in its history, one that initially was not looking too favorable. This production is part of Amazon Prime Video's All or Nothing documentary series, which kicked off in 2016 with All or Nothing: A Season with the Arizona Cardinals.
Every year, Belly and her family spend the summer vacations at a family friend's beach house. But this year will be different, as she has feelings for Jeremiah and Conrad, two brothers and childhood friends who seem to reciprocate her love, leading to a confusing love triangle. That's the premise of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han's teen drama series based on her novels of the same name. Lola Tung heads the cast of this production, which is currently awaiting its second season next July.
In 2018, John Krasinski became the fifth actor to bring Tom Clancy's popular character Jack Ryan to life, following Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine. This time, the adventures of this former U.S. Marine turned CIA agent are featured in a serial format created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland. Jack Ryan has been airing for three seasons now, and is expected to conclude with a fourth one premiering later this month. In addition to starring in this acclaimed production that earned him a Saturn Award nomination, Krasinski also serves as executive producer.
The Wheel of Time is a fantasy TV series inspired by the eponymous novels by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. This production, created by Rafe Judkins, premiered its first season in November 2021, and is awaiting a second season this September. Despite the fact that this season has not yet premiered, The Wheel of Time has already been renewed for one more. Rosamund Pike leads the cast as Moraine, a member of a magical women's organization who embarks on a journey with five villagers based on the belief that one of them is the reincarnation of the Dragon, an entity that will supposedly save the world or completely destroy it.
Chloë Grace Moretz heads the cast of The Peripheral, a science fiction TV series created by Scott B. Smith and based on William Gibson's book of the same name. In the show, set a decade in the future, Moretz plays Flynne, a young woman who uncovers a dark secret while playing a virtual reality game that is far more real than she thinks. The Peripheral premiered in October 2022, and earlier this year was renewed for a new season. Joining the lead in the cast are Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, JJ Feild, and T'Nia Miller, among other actors.
Besides starring in one of Prime Video's most-streamed movies of 2022, Chris Pratt also headlines The Terminal List, an action series created by David DiGilio. This show, which is inspired by Jack Carr's novel of the same name, features James Reece, a Navy SEAL seeking revenge after the death of his family. Pratt is joined in the cast by Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough and Jeanne Tripplehorn. The Terminal List premiered in July 2022 and, earlier this year, was renewed for a second season.
The year 2022 marked the premiere of Reacher, an action show created by Nick Santona based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher literary series. Alan Ritchson stars as Reacher, a former military policeman who, after being arrested and wrongly accused of murder, is forced to use all his skills to clear his name and solve the case. Joining Ritchson in the cast are Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Chris Webster, Bruce McGill, and Maria Sten. This show has already been renewed for an additional season.
The Boys is not only one of Prime Video's most streamed shows, but it easily ranks among the most streamed TV series of the last few years. Created by Eric Kripke and based on the comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, this show follows a group of vigilantes who work together to combat corrupt superheroes misusing their powers. The Boys premiered its first season in 2019, and in 2022 got renewed for a fourth one for which there is no release date yet. The show's cast features performances by Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, and Chace Crawford, among many others actors.
Considering that The Lord of the Rings and its universe imposed themselves in several spots among the platform's most streamed movies, it makes sense that The Rings of Power leads the ranking of the most streamed shows in 2022. This production was created by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay and became the most expensive TV series in history. Based on the novels by J. R. R. Tolkien, The Rings of Power features events that took place in Middle-earth thousands of years earlier than the ones shown in the original films and The Hobbit trilogy. Morfydd Clark, Lenny Henry, Sara Zwangobani and Dylan Smith are among the many cast members of this acclaimed production, which is expecting a second season in 2024.
