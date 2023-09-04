Dogecoin Price Prediction 2023: Will DOGE Price Surge towards … – The Coin Republic









Dogecoin Price Prediction 2023: Will DOGE Price Surge towards $1.00 in 2023?

Dogecoin price prediction 2023 suggests some positive sentiments for DOGE to behold during 2023. Meanwhile, Dogecoin price over the daily time frame chart has been trading inside the long term consolidation phase and is finally trying to surge from the lower level.

Dogecoin price has been constant inside the price range of $0.058 and $0.172 and is currently trying to soar towards last support level which is currently acting now as a resistance at $0.075 level. The Dogecoin community must wait for the token’s recovery towards $1.00 over the daily time frame chart.

The Dogecoin Foundation announced the creation of a new community Dogecoin Core development fund in an official statement on December 31. 5,000,000 DOGE were first transferred to the development fund by the Dogecoin Foundation.

Existing core developers and signatory board members of the Dogecoin Foundation oversee the development. The team will make sure that Dogecoin Core receives 5 million DOGE. The Dogecoin ecosystem will benefit greatly from the Core’s development. The team will write blog articles on all expenses and developments to preserve transparency.

Dogecoin price prediction 2023 showcases the recovery rate and the hard work of the Dogecoin community as the token is finally preparing its recovery over the daily time frame chart. However, volume change can be seen below average and needs to grow for DOGE crypto to maintain its recovery rate over the daily time frame chart. Meanwhile, DOGE is raising the bar towards 20-EMA and is thriving to recover above 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average.

Dogecoin price prediction 2023 includes some interesting facts as there have been some different types of speculations regarding Dogecoin price during the year of 2023, some speculate that it could be indulged into Twitter platform by Elon Musk.

People believe that DOGE crypto will surge above $0.60 by mid 2023 and $1.00 by the end of 2023. If more use cases for Dogecoin can be developed, such as online tipping, there may be more reasons for individuals to keep DOGE for its utility.

Technical indicators suggest that Dogecoin price is surging towards its recovery phase over the daily time frame chart over the daily time frame chart. Relative Strength Index showcases the uptrend momentum of DOGE crypto. RSI is at 40 and is continuously rising towards neutrality. MACD exhibits the uptrend momentum of Dogecoin price. The MACD line is about to cross the signal line for a positive crossover. The Dogecoin community needs to wait for the token to surpass the $0.75 level to maintain its recovery phase.

Support Levels: $0.068 and $0.060

Resistance Levels: $0.075 and $0.10

The views and opinions stated by the author, or any people named in this article, are for informational ideas only, and they do not establish financial, investment, or other advice. Investing in or trading crypto assets comes with a risk of financial loss.

