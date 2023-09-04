Shiba Inu: the new crypto projects are coming – The Cryptonomist









Steven Bartlett, Dr Lisa Cameron MP and zkSync assemble at Zebu Live, London’s biggest Web3 event

NFT Fest Lugano 2023: A Spectacular Fusion of Innovation and Culture in the Heart of Switzerland

Cosmoverse Comes to Istanbul as Interchain Innovation Continues to Grow

Ethereum L2: Polygon Labs launches the “Chain Development Kit” (CDK) and ushers in the era of customizable zk blockchains

SEC categorizes some NFTs as unregistered security tokens

Regulation isn’t just limited to the crypto world: SEC enforcement action on NFTs

US: proposal to regulate crypto taxes met with disappointment

Singapore publishes new framework for regulating stablecoins

Crypto: Binance and TRM Labs at the forefront of the fight against ISIS

US DEA victim of fraud: $50,000 in crypto sent to scammer’s address

FBI: Bitcoin hackers from North Korea can cash in over $40 million

PancakeSwap announces implementation of protection against Mev bots and Ethereum price manipulation

Steven Bartlett, Dr Lisa Cameron MP and zkSync assemble at Zebu Live, London’s biggest Web3 event

NFT Fest Lugano 2023: A Spectacular Fusion of Innovation and Culture in the Heart of Switzerland

Cosmoverse Comes to Istanbul as Interchain Innovation Continues to Grow

sub0, the Polkadot Developer Conference, Returns to Lisbon

SingularityNET: in-depth interview with the crypto-related AI project

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

The Graph: interview with the crypto project to talk about Dapps and DeFi

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

Nexo launches a new Mastercard crypto card

FTX: Cryptocurrency exchange purchases with funds include yacht

Elon Musk: his biography reveals that he funded the Dogecoin cryptocurrency

WisdomTree enables staking of its ETP on Ethereum

A non-negative prediction for the future value of Bitcoin

Bitcoin ETFs on the way after Grayscale victory

Cathie Wood: ‘The convergence of Bitcoin and AI is changing the way companies are organised’

Bitwise’s forecasting on Bitcoin

WisdomTree enables staking of its ETP on Ethereum

The first smartphones on Ethereum’s blockchain were all sold in 24 hours

OnlyFans invests in Ethereum: how much did it affect the crypto’s price?

Bitget Wallet makes Ethereum staking affordable and efficient: subsidy for zero gas fee

What is and how does cloud mining work

Cambridge adjusts its consumption index for Bitcoin mining as hashrate rises

Bitcoin mining news: hash power at highs, and earnings at lows

Italy is the country where mining Bitcoin has the highest energy price worldwide

Coinbase has added PayPal’s stablecoin (PYUSD)

USDC dominance dropping on Ethereum since the beginning of the year: stablecoin suffers advance of Tether (USDT)

Binance will discontinue support for BUSD stablecoin by 2024: regulatory concerns

Crypto Report: an in-depth analysis of the world of stablecoins

Latest news and price trends for Stellar Lumens (XLM), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) cryptocurrencies.

Latest crypto news and price trends of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and market analysis of Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Kaspa (KAS), Shiba inu (SHIB) and Bancor (BNT)

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

Vitalik Buterin sells his stake in MakerDAO

1inch protocols have been implemented on Base, Ethereum’s layer-2 developed by the Coinbase exchange

Pendle Finance launches its first product based on real world assets (RWA)

A chain explorer of the Binance Coin (BNB) crypto was liquidated for $30 million on the Venus protocol

Crypto news: Binance invests $5 million in Curve DAO (CRV) to support protocol

More than Just a Web3 Drift Game: Torque Drift 2 Launches on the Epic Games Store

OpenSea: Adidas launches RESIDENCY for digital artists as new NFT frontier

Mercedes-Benz launches its third NFT collection in seven chapters

Lufthansa Group to launch Web3 loyalty rewards program on Polygon blockchain

More than Just a Web3 Drift Game: Torque Drift 2 Launches on the Epic Games Store

Cronos Labs: growing use of AI indicates accelerated adoption of blockchain

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Crypto news: Elrond, now MultiversX, opens registration for its xDay Hackathon

$158 million funding for blockchain development companies and a metaverse developer

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

FTX: Cryptocurrency exchange purchases with funds include yacht

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Warren Buffett warns of “another pandemic,” predicting it could be “worse than COVID-19”

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

The foundation of the crypto Stellar has invested in MoneyGram

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By Stefania Stimolo – 31 Jan 2023

Shiba Inu is already welcoming new crypto projects to its ecosystem based on its new L2 blockchain Shibarium.

Summary

Shytoshi Kusama, the pseudonym of the lead developer behind Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s L2 blockchain, shared on Twitter what has been discussed on Discord about new crypto projects coming to the ecosystem.

I'm looking forward to when more investors begin to understand what for since the beginnings I have called the "ecosystem" and "satellite" tokens.

Much like a tree there will be larger and smaller branches of what essentially is Shibarium as the trunk with #SHIB roots 💫🩶🧡❤️ pic.twitter.com/5Iz2Gr49em

— NastyShib 💫🤍🧡❤️ (@NastyShib) January 25, 2023



On Discord, Kusama talks about the upcoming crypto projects on Shibarium:

“I’m so excited to see projects like F9, Ufo Mbet VXL and other tokens utilize Shibarium and our other platforms. That’s the point right?!”

The projects mentioned would be Falcon 9 (or F9), a launch platform designed to give developers a place to promote and launch new crypto projects.

Next, UFO Gaming which aims to be a decentralized gaming platform with the intention of bringing crypto into the world of eSports.

Shibarium is the new layer 2 protocol built on Ethereum. A true Shiba Inu blockchain, at the levels of Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism.

The goal of Shibarium is to enable people to launch crypto projects and custom tokens that are essentially built and powered by Shiba Inu (SHIB). So we talk about dApps, metaverse and even NFTs.

At the moment, the layer 2 blockchain has only been introduced to the public in its Beta version, but it has not yet been launched and yet the launch date is unknown.

And indeed, among the key concepts describing Shibarium, it is referred to as a collective blockchain, which scales and invites solutions, innovation and security into the DeFi space. In addition, transactions take place “off-chain,” that is, outside the layer 1 blockchain (Ethereum), and are communicated back.

The news in the Shiba Inu household, has brought the price of SHIB back to its price three months ago, namely at $0.000011.

SHIB, like most crypto assets, suffered a price dump after the collapse of the FTX crypto-exchange, which saw SHIB’s price record a low of $0.000007.

In any case, the memecoin, also dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” ranks 14th in market capitalization, with a total market cap of nearly $6.5 billion.

Recently, Shiba Inu was analyzed as a long-term investment and what emerged is that SHIB is one of the likely players in 2023, with bullish predictions in both the short and long term. This is according to market analysts who seem to be predicting a very rich future for the memecoin.

Specifically, the most significant increase for SHIB in 2023 will be the second half of the year. Price growth is expected to be modest, with the price reaching $0.000019, in a gradual manner and without exaggerated declines.

In 2024, on the other hand, when the bullish trend should definitely return, SHIB could grow to $0.000034. Analysts are optimistic and predict that the average trading price will be between $0.000025 and $0.000028.

As of last year, Shiba Inu began to carry out the practice of Shiburn (burning Shiba Inu), namely the campaign to destroy SHIB.

With the aim of increasing the scarcity of SHIB and thus the value, thousands of Shiba Inu are burned every day. Not only that, in compensation for the burned SHIB, investors who voluntarily sacrifice part of the altcoin they hold receive BurntSHIB, which is an additional token.

Through BurntSHIB, the user accesses additional rewards that are bestowed with a third and final Token named after one of the founders of Shiba Inu, namely RYOSHI.

With this method, it thus primarily offers progressive appreciation of SHIB, an increase in value of BurntSHIB, and receiving RYOSHI with zero investment.

Last week, the burning rate of crypto jumped to 352% from the day before, with 37.3 million SHIB gone up in smoke.

Graduated in Marketing and Communication, Stefania is an explorer of innovative opportunities. She started out as a Sales Assistant for e-commerce, and in 2016 she began to develop a passion for the digital world, initially in the Network Marketing sector, where she discovered and became passionate about the ideals behind Bitcoin and Blockchain technology, which lead her to work as a copywriter and translator for ICO projects and blogs, and organize introductory courses.

Stefania Stimolo – 4 Sep 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







