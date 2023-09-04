Get the all-new Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for 50% off right now – SFGATE









Your smart home just got Smarter

Imagine having an artificial intelligence system installed in your home that you could just talk to and have it respond, play music, control lights and other devices, monitor your home’s security, and more. Sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, right? Weirdly, it’s just the reality we live in, and getting started is as simple as buying the right smart home hub.

And right now from Amazon, you can get the all-new Amazon Echo 4th Gen Smart Home Hub for only $49.99 while it’s on sale for 50% off.

The Amazon Echo basically just looks like a slightly bigger version of the Echo Dot that you might have sitting around. With it, you can do everything that the Dot does. Ask it for the news, check the weather, play music, and even just have a back-and-forth conversation with you, all just by using your voice. But as a smart hub, the Echo can do much, much more.

The Echo is a Zigbee smart hub, which is another means of communication and connectivity – kind of like WiFi or Bluetooth. This means that you can use it to control any other Zigbee-compatible devices around your home. You might have guessed that this includes Amazon devices like the Echo Dot, Echo Show, and more, but it can also control any other branded device that works with Zigbee.

With the Echo, you can get smart lightbulbs that will turn on and off, change color, dim, etc., just by using your voice. There are also smart plugs, switches, speakers, shades, TVs, gaming consoles, and more. And as long as they’re connected to your Echo, you can control them all with your voice or within the Alexa App (available in the App Store or Play Store).

You can also set up routines with your Echo and the other smart devices around your home to really put our robot overlords to good use. For example, I have a morning routine at home powered by my Echo.

When it’s time to get up, the alarm goes off and my bedroom light goes on. Once I silence the alarm, Alexa will read off the weather for the day and give me any breaking news stories. After 20 minutes, the bedroom light turns back off just in case I rushed out without doing so myself. This is just a small sample, too. You can add a coffee maker, turn on the TV, play some music, and do anything else you can think of. It still blows my mind how all of this stuff is accessible and affordable these days!

So if you want to get started on your smart home, check out Amazon’s site today and get your hands on a 4th Gen Amazon Echo Smart Hub for just $49.99 while it’s 50% off.

