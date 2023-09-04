Error Code 264 Roblox: Fixes to Get You Back into the Game – Outsider Gaming









Error Code 264 Roblox: Fixes to Get You Back into the Game

Are you a Roblox fan experiencing error code 264? Learn about potential fixes and common mistakes that trigger this frustrating issue in our article.

Are you a Roblox fan who has been experiencing error code 264? This issue can be frustrating as it prevents you from playing the game. Error code 264 Roblox can occur when you are logged in on multiple devices, or it can be caused by cached data that needs to be cleared.

Error code 264 is a common issue faced by Roblox players. The error message appears as follows:

“Disconnected… Same account launched the game from different devices. Reconnect if you prefer to use this device. (error code: 264).”

This message indicates that you have launched Roblox on another device with the same account, and you need to disconnect from that device to play on the current one.

Here are some potential fixes for error code 264 Roblox:

One of the easiest ways to fix error code 264 Roblox is to log out of all your Roblox accounts on all devices. You can do this by selecting “Settings” on the top right of Roblox and clicking the “Logout” option. Once you’ve logged out of all accounts, try logging back in on the device you want to use.

Another potential cause of error code 264 Roblox is corrupted cached data. To fix this, you can clear Roblox’s cache files.

Note: If the Roblox data folder doesn’t open, you can try clearing out the entire Temp folder by entering “%temp%” in Run and deleting everything.

If clearing cache files manually seems too complicated, you can use a third-party program like CCleaner to help you out. CCleaner is a free tool that cleans up unnecessary files on your computer, including cached data from Roblox. It is a quick and easy solution that will give you an overview of all the data you can safely delete.

While playing Roblox, it is essential to avoid some common mistakes that can trigger error code 264. Here are some of the mistakes that users make unknowingly that can cause this error.

Error code 264 Roblox can be a frustrating issue for players. However, by following the potential fixes outlined in this article, you should be able to get back into the game. Remember to log out of all accounts, clear cached data, and use a third-party tool like CCleaner to help you out. Don’t let error code 264 hold you back from enjoying Roblox to the fullest.

Arshathul Afia

