Crypto news: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and ATOM – The Cryptonomist

By Andrea Porcelli – 12 Jun 2023

In this article we will delve into the latest updates on three important crypto assets: Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Cosmos (ATOM).

These digital assets have gained significant traction in recent months, each with their own unique characteristics and developments.

We will explore the current prices of these cryptocurrencies and delve into the latest news and updates concerning them.

Whether you are an experienced cryptocurrency investor or simply curious about the trends shaping the digital currency landscape, this article will provide you with valuable insights into the world of DOGE, SHIB, and ATOM.

Summary

Let’s start with Dogecoin itself, which has lost 15.25% in the last week, bringing its token to a price of $0.0608.

As for market statistics, DOGE’s capitalization today is $8.5 billion, with a daily trading volume of $220.7 million,

The circulating supply remains around 139.7 billion DOGE, with an average holding time of 97 days. The cryptocurrency is still in the top 6 in circulation in terms of popularity.

Shiba Inu’s week has been just as bad, the token has in fact lost 22.68% of its value in the past 7 days, bringing its price to $0.00000660.

In terms of market statistics, SHIB’s capitalization is $3.9 billion, with an exchange volume in the last 24 hours of $116.7 million.

The circulating supply is 589.3 trillion SHIB and an average holding time of 193 days.

Among the three crypto assets mentioned, the ATOM token seems to be the one that has reacted for the best, despite its down week, where the token lost 20%, today it seems to be in a slight recovery phase, at the moment its price is US$8.52.

In terms of statistics, the market capitalization is $2.9 billion, with a trading volume of $76 million in the last 24 hours.

The circulating supply is 346.6 million ATOM with an average holding time of 67 days.

Let’s proceed with the news related to the certain crypto assets mentioned.

In the cryptocurrency world, few figures have captured the public’s attention and imagination like Elon Musk, the eccentric Tesla CEO and self-proclaimed fan of Dogecoin.

Musk has never shied away from making crypto statements or creating buzz around cryptocurrencies, and his recent tweet referencing Dogecoin has once again rattled the digital asset community.

In his tweet, Musk wrote “Shouting havoc and letting the dogs get away,” a phrase that immediately caught the attention of his followers and the Dogecoin community.

The reference to “doges” is a pun combining the term “dogs” with the popular cryptocurrency Dogecoin, whose logo is a Shiba Inu dog.

It is no secret that Musk has a fondness for the meme-based cryptocurrency, often tweeting about it and even calling himself the “Dogefather” in the past.

The timing of Musk’s tweet is particularly intriguing, as it comes on the heels of a significant sell-off in the cryptocurrency market.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s recent crackdown on major digital asset exchanges has left many investors uneasy. The regulatory scrutiny has led to increased volatility and uncertainty, with many questioning the future of cryptocurrencies.

For the Dogecoin community, Musk’s tweet offers a glimmer of hope and reassurance. Known as the “dog whisperer” among his followers, Musk has been an influential figure in shaping the narrative around Dogecoin.

His support for the cryptocurrency has undoubtedly contributed to its rapid rise in popularity, despite its humble beginnings as a joke coin.

The expression “unleash the dogecoin,” used by one community member in response to Musk’s tweet, reflects the enthusiasm and anticipation of Dogecoin supporters.

They see Musk’s tweet as a rallying cry, a call to action to embrace the spirit of Dogecoin and move forward despite current market conditions.

Although Musk’s tweets often elicit mixed reactions and are known to create volatility in the cryptocurrency market, his influence cannot be denied.

His statements have the power to influence public opinion and generate significant interest in specific digital assets.

This has both positive and negative implications, as it can lead to inflated valuations and market manipulation, but it can also bring attention to emerging technologies and drive innovation.

While the Dogecoin community eagerly awaits Musk’s next move, it remains to be seen what impact his tweet will have on the cryptocurrency’s future.

Will it serve as a catalyst for renewed interest and a subsequent surge in value, or will it be just another playful nod from Musk to his loyal followers?

Regardless of the outcome, one thing is certain: Elon Musk’s involvement with Dogecoin continues to fascinate the cryptocurrency world, leaving all of us waiting for what he will do or say next.

Over the past 48 hours, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) market has undergone a whirlwind of activity that has left investors and enthusiasts alike with bated breath.

Whales, the largest investors in the SHIB market, have made a significant impact by dumping trillions of SHIB tokens.

Blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock reported an impressive drop of 3 trillion SHIB tokens held by these influential players since last Friday.

At the beginning of this eventful period, SHIB whales collectively owned 661.44 trillion tokens.

However, the latest data show that their holdings have dropped to 658.48 trillion SHIB. It is important to note that a significant portion of these tokens, amounting to 410.36 trillion, has been burned and remains inaccessible in inactive portfolios.

It is interesting to note that most of these influential SHIB holders are addresses of exchanges, the most prominent of which is Binance.

This suggests that the dumping of Shiba Inu tokens originated mainly from this specific side of the market. The involvement of exchanges in these massive sales may have a substantial impact on token value and market sentiment.

In addition to the whale actions, on Friday Whale Alert, a platform that monitors large cryptocurrency transactions, reported an abnormal movement of $31.7 million of SHIB from Shiba Staking to Binance.

These significant transfers are often associated with sales and are interpreted by the market as bearish signals.

Recent developments in the SHIB market have created uncertainty among investors and raised concerns about the future of the token. The massive sell-off by whales, combined with large transfers to exchanges, has contributed to negative sentiment toward SHIB.

Traders and enthusiasts will closely monitor the market for further developments and to assess the impact of these events on the value of the token.

As in any volatile market, it is important for investors to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any decisions.

The SHIB market remains highly unpredictable, and events such as these serve as a reminder of the risks involved in cryptocurrency trading.

