Ethereum (ETH) Likely to Face Massive Liquidation, Investors Rally … – Analytics Insight

What Is Monero (XMR)?
The crypto world is no stranger to volatility, but some are capable of sending shockwaves through the market. A recent notable development in the crypto market is the fear concerning Ethereum’s (ETH) massive liquidation. With so many positions held, investors are on high alert for potential liquidation risks. Amidst this uncertainty, InQubeta has risen, with investors rallying around its presale, which promises 100x potential.
This article aims to delve into the challenges facing Ethereum and the growing support for InQubeta. Read on.
InQubeta is an innovative project that aims to address the limitations of the AI industry. As the first crowdfunding platform for AI startups through cryptocurrency, InQubeta aims to solve a fundraising pain point in the AI landscape. At the same time, it is hoping to carve a niche for itself in the crypto scene.
The innovative approach of InQubeta, which centers around leveraging the power of blockchain technology to revolutionize AI fundraising, has been met with approval. Consequently, there has been massive participation in the presale, with more than $1.9 million raised as of press time.
The ongoing presale of InQubeta and its success has further ignited a wave of enthusiasm among investors. Several factors have contributed to the support for InQubeta, which we will delve into below.
First, its fundamentals are unmatched in that it combines two of the most disruptive innovations in the world: a convergence between AI and blockchain technology. Through its NFT marketplace, developers can raise funds by giving up stakes in their startups to be listed as fractionalized NFTs. Investors can also invest in promising AI startups in the marketplace by purchasing NFTs that represent real-world AI investments.
Further, the potential for significant gains, as high as 100x, makes InQubeta appealing and has attracted the attention of investors. With such ROIs rare to come by in the crypto market, considerable interest has been sparked in InQubeta as well as its presale. Investors can be seen swarming the token public sale to position themselves for its imminent rally. The presale is currently in stage 2 at a token price of $0.0098, which is an impeccable entry point.
The rally behind InQubeta by investors is because of its innovative solutions, which experts believe are poised for adoption. The public sale is ongoing, and investors can participate by following the link below.
Ethereum (ETH) is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap and has earned the status of a blue-chip token for its popularity and crucial role in the landscape. As a decentralized smart contract platform, Ethereum has become an ecosystem of numerous decentralized applications (dApps) and DeFi protocols.
However, despite being at the forefront of the blockchain revolution, investors are careful about holding large positions out of fear of liquidation. With Ethereum trading in a precarious zone, short or long positions can be liquidated based on the next price movement of Ethereum. While some investors are holding long positions in hopes that Ethereum will rally in the future, others are anticipating a price drop. Nevertheless, whatever Ethereum’s next movement is, there will likely be a massive liquidation. Consequently, seasoned investors have their funds in stablecoins as they await strong indicators before holding any Ethereum positions.
Amidst fear of Ethereum’s massive liquidation, InQubeta has captured the attention and imagination of investors with its enormous growth potential and innovative solution. This has resulted in a surge in its token’s public sales, as investors compete to position themselves.
