HBO Max appears to confirm January 15th premiere for The Last of … – The Verge









By Jon Porter, a reporter with five years of experience covering consumer tech releases, EU tech policy, online platforms, and mechanical keyboards.

Update November 2nd, 12:58PM ET: HBO has officially confirmed the January 15th premiere date for The Last of Us. Our original story follows.

—

HBO’s adaption of The Last of Us could premiere on Sunday, January 15th, according to text that’s appeared from HBO Max. Multiple users across Twitter are reporting seeing the date alongside a teaser trailer released for the show, and we’ve verified that the text is still appearing both in the HBO Max app and on its website.

In the UK, broadcaster Sky has allegedly distributed marketing materials suggesting the show will be broadcast in the country on January 16th. Differences in time zones mean that Sky typically broadcasts HBO’s Sunday shows early in the morning on Monday before repeating them on Monday evenings, hence why the listed date is a day later. Officially, HBO has previously announced a vague “2023” release date for the show, which is still reflected on its website.

The Last of Us stars The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal and Game of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, who attempt to navigate a postapocalyptic world where people are turned into monsters by a deadly fungus. The game’s creative director, Neil Druckmann, has co-written the series alongside Craig Mazin.

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

The Verge is a vox media network

© 2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved

source







