iPhone 15 Always-on feature: What leaks are indicating – HT Tech

The launch of the iPhone 15 series is getting closer and its mass production will begin in August, some analysts have suggested. However, what is really grabbing attention is the iPhone 15 Always-on feature. It is rumored that the Always-on display mode will only be available for Pro users, Tom’s Guide revealed, highlighting some of the more credible rumors. Earlier it was said that the entire iPhone 15 series will get the display upgrades and be AOD-ready, but now it is looking unlikely for the cheaper models of the upcoming iPhones – iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Last year we saw the always-on display feature in iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max phones. This feature allows you to see the wallpaper, notifications, clock, and widgets even when your phone is locked.

You can also make changes to your settings and make your locked display look different as per your preferences. Or, depending on what Focus Mode you select, you can black out your wallpaper or simply turn off the always-on display entirely.

There is no news if iPhone 15 will have the always-on display feature, but it is highly unlikely. For iPhone users, it will be a disappointment as they will be paying a huge amount of money to upgrade their phones and the Always-on future is a big draw.

That means only those buying the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be able to experience the feature.

Another rumor, according to Tom’s Guide. has it that there will be no 120Hz, LTPO displays on the standard and Plus models until 2025. The LTPO screen enables AOD to work for a long time without draining iPhone’s battery. It is said that the new iPhone series will feature StandBy mode that charges your iPhone while displaying the time, notifications, and other information.

