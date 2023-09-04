When Is The Little Mermaid Disney Plus Release Date? – ComingSoon.net









By Mack Ashworth

The Little Mermaid Disney Plus release date is fast approaching and no doubt hotly anticipated by subscribers of the streaming service. The new live-action version of The Little Mermaid has many fans excited, and rightly so. Here’s when you can expect The Little Mermaid to come out on Disney Plus.

The Little Mermaid Disney Plus release date is anticipated for August 30, 2023.

Though it has yet to be officially confirmed, most major movie releases become available to stream on Disney Plus following a minimum 90-day period and normally on a Wednesday. This makes August 30 the most likely date for The Little Mermaid live-action Disney Plus release.

There are exceptions to this 90-day pattern, however. For example, Avatar: The Way of Water took much longer than 90 days to move from an exclusive theatrical release to becoming streamable on Disney Plus. With that said, some movies have launched on Disney Plus on the same day that the theatrical release became available, like Black Widow.

The Little Mermaid isn’t expected to buck the trend, as Disney hasn’t announced any special plans for this movie. Therefore, a 90-day wait is expected before Disney Plus subscribers will be able to stream the movie at home.

Yes, The Little Mermaid is on Disney Plus. At the time of writing, however, only the animated version is available. The live-action remake is expected to release in August.

To watch The Little Mermaid on Disney Plus, simply do the following:

For now, this only works with the animated version of The Little Mermaid. The live-action movie is expected to come to the service later this year.

