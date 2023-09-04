Snoop Dogg Takes Fans on a Digital Journey With New NFT … – nft now









BY Langston Thomas •

June 14, 2023

Music icon and business mogul Snoop Dogg has taken yet another significant stride in expanding his blockchain-based ecosystem with the launch of the Snoop Dogg Passport Series. While many in Web3 music have continued to seek new ways to break ground, this latest digital innovation provides fans with a unique opportunity to accompany a top-tier rapper on a headlining tour starting July 7.

Described as a “first-ever evolving tour collectible,” the Snoop Dogg Passport Series seeks to expand the utility of live music fandom by granting its holders an array of exclusive content and opportunities. From gaining access to behind-the-scenes footage to special merchandise, curated playlists, and priority event ticketing, passport collectors will experience Snoop’s world like never before.

A pioneering move in the industry, the NFT series aims to take fan engagement to a new level by leveraging the features of blockchain technology. This, of course, is not Snoop Dogg’s first foray into NFTs, as the rapper has remained considerably active in the space over the years, even becoming a prominent figure in the development and endorsement of many NFTs and crypto-related ventures.

Notably, the Snoop Dogg Passport Series was conceived as a collaboration between Denver-based NFT development studio Transient Labs and talent agency WME. Although the full supply of the passport has not been announced, each NFT is available for approximately $42 or 0.025 ETH via NFT payment processor Crossmint or transacting with a crypto wallet.

Adding to the exclusivity of the Passport Series, Snoop is introducing Snoop Selects, a curated collection of NFT artwork from selected artists, including prominent names such as Coldie, Terrell Jones, and Alien Queen. This digital artwork collection will be airdropped to all Passport holders come July 7.

So thrilled for the first group of artists of Snoop Selects including @ALIENQUEENNFT, @Coldie, and @terrelldom! Witness art and innovation intersect…

Special shoutout to our partners @crossmint and @arbitrum!🚀

Snoop Dogg expressed his vision for the Passport Series in a statement, stating, “With the Passport series, I can give my fans the opportunity to travel the world with me – no one’s ever done that. I’ve always been a pioneer, and digital merch is part of the future. I’m hoping other artists can see what I’m doing and continue to innovate on their own.”

In the spirit of pushing the Web3 music space forward, this pioneering effort surely signifies a shift in how artists interact with fans in the digital age. Although Snoop’s Passport Series is one of many blockchain-powered fandom ventures making a splash, its unique nature may help establish a new paradigm for other artists and live acts to follow.

Editor’s note: This article was written by an nft now staff member in collaboration with OpenAI’s GPT-4.

