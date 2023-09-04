The MacRumors Show: Discussing Latest iPhone, iPad, and Mac … – MacRumors









On this week’s episode of The MacRumors Show, we catch up on some of the latest major rumors about Apple’s upcoming iPhone, iPad, and Mac models.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos

We talk over what upgrades Apple could bring to the next-generation iPad Air, when it will launch, the ‌iPad‌ lineup as a whole, and the current state of working with iPadOS. The first Macs with the M3 chip, including a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro model, are now actively rumored to launch starting in October and we discuss what other machines we could expect to see. We also look at the rumor that the iPhone 15 lineup could be the first to feature stacked battery technology.

Next year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max is now rumored to feature a super telephoto camera with a focal length beyond 300mm in addition to a 12% larger sensor, so we discuss the implications of these changes. We also review the new Beats Studio Pro headphones and how they compare to the AirPods Max.

Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.

If you haven’t already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, where we discuss the new 24- and 32-inch iMac models that Apple is rumored to launch starting this year.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Andru Edwards, Kevin Nether, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Mark Gurman, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Sara Dietschy, Luke Miani, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, iJustine, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, and Rene Ritchie. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on July 24 released iOS 16.6, delivering a number of important bug and security fixes as work continues on the much larger iOS 17 update.

Next-generation version of iOS with overhauled communication apps, autocorrect improvements, a StandBy nightstand/desk mode, and more.

Lock Screen design overhaul, interactive widgets, Live Activities, Health app, and more.

Overhauled app designs, improvements for cyclists and hikers, new health insights, and more for Apple Watch.

Interactive desktop widgets, Web apps in Dock, Safari profiles, Game mode, and more.

3 days ago by Eric Slivka

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

3 days ago by Tim Hardwick

1 week ago by Tim Hardwick

1 week ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source







