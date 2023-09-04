How to cancel Disney Plus subscription: End membership in a few … – USA TODAY

Disney+, Disney’s streaming service, made $5.2 billion in revenue in 2021 and reached over 100 million subscribers in March 2021, according to businessofapps.com. The service reached 137.7 million subscribers in 2022 while the mobile app also surpassed 200 million downloads.
Home to major franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, Disney and Pixar, the service houses both older content as well as new shows and movies.
Trying to save money on monthly subscriptions or tired of Disney+ content? If you’re looking to say your goodbyes, here’s how to cancel your account.
Disney advises to follow these steps to cancel your Disney+ subscription:
Disney says your current subscription will continue until the end of “your current payment cycle” and, until then, your access will not be interrupted. You can also reset your subscription cancellation before the next payment period should you change your mind.
Household streaming:Here’s how many people can watch Disney+ at once
Subscribers can purchase a Disney+ subscription from third-party apps like Amazon, Google, Apple, Roku and Rogers. Disney provides an additional help page here to manage and cancel subscriptions for those who purchased from a third party.
USA TODAY is exploring the questions you and others ask every day. From “How much is Disney+ per month?” to “When is hurricane season?” to “What is the highest grossing animated movie?”, we’re striving to find answers to the most common questions you ask every day. Head to our Just Curious section to see what else we can answer for you.
Home Latest News How to cancel Disney Plus subscription: End membership in a few …...