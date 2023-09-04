7 Ways To Find New NFT Projects – Block Build Africa









The NFT market is rapidly expanding. Keeping up with new project announcements, whitelisting opportunities, and the latest ins and outs can be overwhelming for newcomers.

Here’s a short rundown to assist you in beginning exploring the NFT space, identifying prospective and promising NFT projects, and delving deeper into the NFT realm.

While it can be difficult to find NFT projects that interest you, I hope this guide will help you find and evaluate what’s available in the ecosystem.

While it may seem abundantly clear, the best place to begin your initial NFT research is with reliable NFT platforms and the official website of a project.

You could, for instance, follow a cryptocurrency news network or browse an NFT marketplace. The doubt of whether this project has great promise remains unanswered.

If something piques your interest, the project’s platform/website is a fantastic resource for discovering more about a new NFT you’ve discovered.

The site will usually include important details such as the project’s description, backstory, vision, creators, and other useful information. With the most general guidance out of the way, let’s get into some specifics about NFT hunting.

The Best Places to Look for NFTs

Twitter, in particular, has played an essential part in the development of NFTs and the NFT market.When used prudently, can be a useful resource for learning about new NFT projects and tracking their progress over time.

On Twitter, numerous NFT projects and their web artists share their NFT creations and collections. You can generate Twitter Lists of NFT projects you follow and pertinent industry leaders who share market updates for quick access.

External links, such as project official websites, Discord servers, and other relevant information, are also available.

Drop or minting schedules, roadmaps, and other project updates are frequently included in these external links.

Nevertheless, you should always double-check the legitimacy of any link you click from Twitter or another social media platform. If you’re a fan of an NFT influencer, collector, or creator, you can keep up with their creations by following them on Twitter.

It should be noted, however, that there are thousands of new NFT projects out there, and not all of them have a solid and dependable team.

It is critical to assess the risks and attempt to filter out the wrong news. Before actually participating or taking any financial risks, conduct extensive research.

Also read, How to do Your Own Research on NFT Projects

Discord servers can also be used to track the progress of an NFT project. There are many NFT-specific Discord communities that can provide a wealth of useful information – not only from the official project teams but, also from community members.

The level of legitimate and interacting conversations and activity in an NFT project’s community can be a good indicator of whether the community is thriving.

Furthermore, NFT projects frequently use their official Discord servers to communicate about drops, whitelists, development updates, and other topics. Once again, you must exercise caution when seeking advice from unknown individuals on the internet.

Rarity sites are an excellent resource for determining the rarity of NFTs in collections and projects. The rarity of an NFT is the biggest factor in its purported market rate; in general, the higher the rarity, the higher the prospects for good resale worth.

Check out your reliable NFT community for recommendations on a specific tool for your chain.

Rarity sites can help you learn more about the rarity of NFT collections, discover rare NFTs, check the rarity of a specific NFT, and snipe possibly underpriced NFTs.

There are several rarity tools available to calculate an NFT’s rarity score and rank it from highest to lowest. These tools are frequently dedicated to a single chain.

Online NFT monitoring and analytic tools make it easier to find and assess NFT projects. These tools, for instance, can display real-time mints, the hottest collections, market patterns, and price-related details to assist you on your NFT journey.

Furthermore, they can assist users in better timing their entries and exits depending on whale wallet activities, sale trends, price charts, token rarity, and other metrics.

The other method for learning about the latest developments and projects in the world of NFTs is to participate in NFT events and conferences.

These events allow you to meet like-minded people in real life and potentially form your own alpha groups with friends.

NFT calendars display the most recent, previous, ongoing, and impending NFT drops. Several of them can be found with a simple Google search or by hanging out in NFT communities like the ones listed above. NFT calendars can be useful for finding NFT projects early on.

NFT drops from well-known and branded artists, influencers, and celebrities are generally more sought after and may have a higher long-term possibility than drops from unknown artists.

Signing up for newsletters from NFT influencers and NFT media sites is a great way to learn about upcoming NFT drops and the latest ideas in the NFT industry.

These frequent newsletters can keep you informed and provide you with early access to new projects.

Furthermore, these newsletters can provide analysis and commentary on the NFT market, which may assist you in making more informed decisions.

Don’t miss important articles during the week. Subscribe to blockbuild weekly digest for updates

Technologies are taking the world! Our team does all the best for you to know the latest news, the hottest offers, and authoritative reviews.

We’re social. Connect with us:

Get the latest creative news from FooBar about art, design and business.





Agree to the our terms and policy agreement.

Type above and press Enter to search. Press Esc to cancel.

Be the first to know the latest updates

source







