The People With Power at Binance and Binance.US – The Information









After a series of crypto collapses over the past year, Binance has cemented its position as the industry’s powerhouse. But the world’s biggest crypto exchange by volume had been under mounting scrutiny from regulators even before the implosion of its top rival, FTX.

Media reports over the past year have also revealed closer-than-disclosed ties between Binance and Binance.US, two firms that profess to be separate entities even though Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, majority-owns both, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Our Binance org chart identifies the 25 people in power at the global crypto exchange. It also maps out management of the U.S.-based exchange, which is led by President and CEO Brian Shroder—whose brother is a Binance executive. Changpeng Zhao chairs Binance.US’s board.

Pro Subscribers Only: Save 25% and gain access to this article

source







