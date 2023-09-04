The Roku Channel is now available as a Google TV app – Digital Trends









The Roku Channel — one of the major services in the FAST category — is now available as an app on Google TV and Android TV. That’s a good thing because The Roku Channel says it already reaches an estimated 100 million people in U.S. households with its wealth of free movies and series.

But it’s also still a step removed from competing services like the Paramount-owned Pluto TV, which has direct integration with the Google TV live listings and doesn’t require a separate download. Still, it’s more free content on a low-cost piece of hardware, and who doesn’t like that? The Roku Channel sports more than 350 free live linear channels (as in everyone is watching the same thing at the same time), as well as movies and series, live news, and more.

To get The Roku Channel on Google TV and Android TV, just search for it in their respective app stores. From there, you’ll be able to watch all you want — no sign-ups and no subscriptions. You will, however, have to sit through some ads. And that’s what services like The Roku Channel are all about. The “FAST” mentioned above stands for free ad-supported television. Basically, you get to watch something and all you have to do is suffer through a few minutes of advertising. And it’s not the worse deal in the world. You’ll find some surprisingly good content on FAST services — The Roku Channel included.

The Roku Channel is available for download now on Android TV and Apple TV. It’s also available on Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, and in a web browser.

There’s been a little bit of a to-do this week about YouTube TV cracking down on password sharing. Potentially. Ya know, like Netflix is doing. Except not really, or at all, probably. And that has to do almost entirely with how YouTube TV’s account structure works.

First, some context. A few posts on Reddit stated that some family members — that is, not the primary account holder — were being asked to sign up to YouTube TV, despite already being authorized to use the service. YouTube TV allows for up to six family members to share one YouTube TV subscription, with one of them serving as the primary account. Those family members basically have to be anyone older than 13 who lives with the primary account holder.

When you talk about the best streaming services, you typically talk about video-on-demand (VOD) services like Netflix. Or Disney+. Or Amazon Prime Video. Or Hulu. And for good reason — they have a ton of paying subscribers. Netflix alone is closing in on a quarter-billion. Disney+ is about halfway there.

And while the numbers drop off a good bit from there, another flavor of streaming should constitute a good bit of the discussion. FAST services — that’s the industry acronym for free advertising-based streaming television — continue to grow both in numbers and in popularity. Think of FAST like the streaming version of broadcast TV, or your cable box. Shows are on at the same time for everyone, and everyone is watching the same thing, with ads. Only unlike YouTube TV or Hulu With Live TV, you don’t have to pay anything upfront. It’s all supported by advertising — you just don’t get the “good” channels like you will on the paid services.

YouTube TV has added a handful of channels of the FAST variety — that is, the sort of thing you’d find on an ad-supported service like Tubi or The Roku Channel. The additions are hardly the only FAST channels on the largest live-streaming service in the U.S., which has more than 5 million subscribers as of June 2022.

New to YouTube TV are Magnolia Network, Charge!, TBD TV, and T2. The CW also makes an appearance in the list of new channels after a new deal was reached earlier this spring.

