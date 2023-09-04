Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Bulls break DOGE out of danger zone – AMBCrypto News









Dogecoin’s price at the same time last week was $0.063. It has moved by -0.38% in the past week and is currently at $0.062. Infact, in the past 24 hours, DOGE has dumped by -0.63%. There is a slight bearish sentiment in the crypto market. The long term sentiment, however, remains bullish and DOGE could hit $0.13 in 2024.

The total circulating supply of Dogecoin as of writing this article was $140872816383.70 and the marketcap of DOGE remains at $8,879,731,337.

For some coins with little to no data points and inexistent historical data the model by default will show a positive price prediction. This current price prediction is done by a machine crunching numbers and the model is still in the early beta stages. It should strictly not be taken as an investment advice.

To mock the hype associated with some cryptos in the altcoin market, Dogecoin was built primarily as a joke in December 2013. Bearing the face of the Japanese breed Shiba Inu, Dogecoin is well-regarded as an open-sourced peer-to-peer digital currency.



At its core, Dogecoin is an ‘accidental’ event that has ended up winning a lot of hearts! No wonder it is often referred to as the ‘people’s cryptocurrency.



It harnesses blockchain technology and provides a highly secure decentralized system of storing information as a public ledger that is maintained by a network of computers called nodes.



Dogecoin’s ethos in its manifesto clearly exhibits its intrinsic values that include, but are not limited to providing utility, reliability, and ultimately creating an environment of trust.





The Dogecoin foundation (non-profit) is established for supporting Dogecoin’s crypto-journey, which includes its developmental and advocacy aspects.



The foundation has the responsibility to prevent any forms of abuse and fraud while formulating a roadmap for Dogecoin’s future.



Dogecoin’s advisors also include the likes of Vitalik Buterin and Jared Birchall, among other value-adding individuals. A promising board alongside reliable advisors could play a key role in the effective implementation of the coin’s roadmap and conflict management.



So after all, the project is definitely redefining its purpose and becoming more than what it set out to be in its formative years. The foundation’s catchphrase ‘Do Only Good Everyday’ further reaffirms intentions about supporting each other, being kind, teaching people about cryptocurrency, fundraising, having fun, making memes, and being absurd.



Now, let’s take into account some data to gauge the meme coin’s price prospects for the coming months.



After its December 2013 launch, it rose from $0.00026 to $0.0022 in just over a month, pulling in a 245% rally amidst its increased social attention. Then, after a rather choppy movement for a few years, DOGE established itself above the $0.0016-$0.0018 range to reserve a spot in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap for the most part.



With Elon Musk being very vocal about DOGE’s prospects to be used as a currency, the meme token gained surreal prominence among the tech folk, as well as in pop culture. This set the stage for exponential growth on the charts. In the first half of 2021, DOGE surged by more than 9,600%.



This year, however, hasn’t been great for the coin as it found a bearish track.



As we saw, over the years DOGE has evolved to elicit a roadmap to expedite its usefulness in the crypto-space. Meanwhile, to serve this purpose ‘Dogechain’ has introduced DeFI, GameFI, and NFTs to the Dogecoin community to ultimately promote the usefulness of DOGE.



The ‘Dogechain’ is simply the “Layer 2 for Dogecoin.” By venturing into dApps, this community-driven project paves a path for the coin’s increased utility. However, It is not built on the meme coin’s network. Instead, it is based on a custom blockchain solution from Polygon, known as Polygon Edge. So in essence, Dogecoin’s developers or creators are not involved in the project.



So far, the results for this layer 2 scaling platform are already quite impressive. For instance, Dogechain reportedly processed 20 million transactions on 8 September. In fact, the coin has been noting an average increase of 2 Million transactions/day.



The coming times will unveil the true potential of this blockchain for DOGE hodlers.



According to BluePepper, the organization behind the Doge-ETH bridge’s development, this bridge will enable DOGE to move from the Dogecoin blockchain to the Ethereum Blockchain and back.



The intermingling of the meme-coin in Ethereum’s blockchain would make it useful in Smart Contracts, several DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and wallets with added features and nuances. Once the bridge goes live, the investor’s perception of Doge’s overall utility would likely be favorable.



Nonetheless, to create this bridge, there are some practical hurdles yet to be toppled. It is expected to go live before the end of 2022. Investors can expect a price pump in Q4 if the bridge occurs as per the schedule.



Dogecoin does not have a limited supply. It rather has a decreasing inflation rate year-on-year. This property, as per Elon Musk, makes the coin a better option to serve as a currency, alongside its other benefits like lower transaction costs and better processing.





The Bitcoin market could play a major factor in influencing the coin’s upcoming moves, especially considering a 90% 30-day correlation with the king coin. Also, Ethereum’s Merge could spur a slight uptick in the altcoin market, one affecting the broader altcoin sentiment.

Post some upward movement in March 2022, DOGE faced a downtrend on its weekly chart for most of the year. The primary resistance and support levels have been at $0.093 and $0.056.









On the weekly chart, DOGE plummeted from $0.152 to $0.056 in March 2022. Subsequent to that, bearish momentum began to dominate the chart. However, some strong northbound movement was seen in October and November of that year.



In reaction to the price momentum, both the Awesome Oscillator and Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) have mostly been below the zero line. However, that wasn’t the case on the lower time frame (daily) chart, with both indicators mostly going above the zero line.



Factoring in the increasing efforts to heighten its utility in the form of the Doge-ETH bridge, alongside the developments on the Dogechain, buyers could be hopeful of a bright start.



However, investors should keep in mind the fragility of the meme coin’s price as it is susceptible to large whale movements leading to a pump and dump situation.

Dogecoin has had an eventful 2021. To simplify the latest DOGE price prediction, we have divided up the prediction by short term Dogecoin price prediction and long term Dogecoin price prediction. As of writing this article, DOGE had a trading volume of $ 207,700,749 . Dogecoin has gone down by -17.31 % in the past 30 days.

According to our analysis in the short term, Dogecoin price prediction for November 2023 shows the average price of DOGE at $ 0.0063 and the highest possible price for November 2023 would be $ 0.0068 .

Further, according to our analysis in the long term, Dogecoin price prediction for March 2024 shows the average price of DOGE at $ 0.11 and the highest possible price for March 2024 would be $ 0.12 .

Dogecoin price prediction 5 Sep 2023: Dogecoin’s price for 5 Sep 2023 according to our analysis should range between $0.046 to $0.053 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.049.

Dogecoin price prediction 6 Sep 2023: Dogecoin’s price for 6 Sep 2023 according to our analysis should range between $0.044 to $0.051 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.048.

Dogecoin price prediction 7 Sep 2023: Dogecoin’s price for 7 Sep 2023 according to our analysis should range between $0.043 to $0.049 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.046.

Dogecoin price prediction 8 Sep 2023: Dogecoin’s price for 8 Sep 2023 according to our analysis should range between $0.04 to $0.046 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.043.

Dogecoin price prediction 13 Sep 2023: Dogecoin’s price for 13 Sep 2023 according to our analysis should range between $0.023 to $0.027 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.025.

Dogecoin price prediction 18 Sep 2023: Dogecoin’s price for 18 Sep 2023 according to our analysis should range between $0.0088 to $0.01 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.0095.

Dogecoin price prediction 28 Sep 2023: Dogecoin’s price for 28 Sep 2023 according to our analysis should range between $0.0042 to $0.0049 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.0046.

Dogecoin price prediction October 2023: Dogecoin’s price for October 2023 according to our analysis should range between $0.004 to $0.0047 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.0044.

Dogecoin price prediction November 2023: Dogecoin’s price for November 2023 according to our analysis should range between $0.0059 to $0.0068 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.0063.

Dogecoin price prediction December 2023: Dogecoin’s price for December 2023 according to our analysis should range between $0.0077 to $0.0088 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.0083.

Dogecoin ’s long term Price Prediction below is a look at DOGE ’s future prospect with regards to price. Dogecoin was last seen at $ 0.062 , with a market cap of $ 8,879,731,337 and trading volumes of $ 207,700,749 . DOGE ’s price prediction is possible by analyzing historical price action, current developments and social sentiment from the community.

Dogecoin price prediction 2023: Dogecoin’s price for 2023 according to our analysis should range between $0.0066 to $0.0099 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.0083.

Dogecoin price prediction 2024: Dogecoin’s price for 2024 according to our analysis should range between $0.088 to $0.13 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.11.

Dogecoin price prediction 2025: Dogecoin’s price for 2025 according to our analysis should range between $0.11 to $0.16 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.14.

Dogecoin price prediction 2026: Dogecoin’s price for 2026 according to our analysis should range between $0.14 to $0.21 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.17.

Dogecoin price prediction 2027: Dogecoin’s price for 2027 according to our analysis should range between $0.18 to $0.27 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.22.

Dogecoin price prediction 2028: Dogecoin’s price for 2028 according to our analysis should range between $0.22 to $0.34 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.28.

Dogecoin price prediction 2029: Dogecoin’s price for 2029 according to our analysis should range between $0.29 to $0.43 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.36.

Dogecoin price prediction 2030: Dogecoin’s price for 2030 according to our analysis should range between $0.37 to $0.55 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.46.

Dogecoin price prediction 2031: Dogecoin’s price for 2031 according to our analysis should range between $0.47 to $0.7 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.58.

Dogecoin price prediction 2032: Dogecoin’s price for 2032 according to our analysis should range between $0.59 to $0.89 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.74.

Dogecoin price prediction 2033: Dogecoin’s price for 2033 according to our analysis should range between $0.75 to $1.14 and the average price of DOGE should be around $0.94.

Dogecoin price prediction 2034: Dogecoin’s price for 2034 according to our analysis should range between $0.96 to $1.45 and the average price of DOGE should be around $1.20.

Dogecoin’s current price is $0.062 and witnessed a -0.63% decrease in the past 24 hours. DOGE/BTC pair saw a -0.19% decrease in the past 24 hours.

Investing in Dogecoin, DOGE will purely depend on your personal risk appetite. As you can see over the past 24 hours Dogecoin’s price has witnessed a -0.63% decrease and over the past 30 days Dogecoin has decreased by -17.31%. So it all depends on if this investment will hit your trading goals.

According to our latest Dogecoin Price prediction for 2023, DOGE should vary between $0.0099 and $0.0066 Please keep in mind that the crypto market is very volatile and this Dogecoin price prediction does not account for extreme wild swings in price.

According to the Dogecoin Price Prediction model above, DOGE’s price in 2024 would be $0.11. This price would however would range from $0.13 and $0.088.

According to the Dogecoin Price Prediction model above, DOGE’s price in 2025 would be $0.14. This price would however would range from $0.16 and $0.11.

According to the Dogecoin Price Prediction model above, DOGE’s price in 2026 would be $0.17. This price would however would range from $0.21 and $0.14.

According to the Dogecoin Price Prediction model above, DOGE’s price in 2027 would be $0.22. This price would however would range from $0.27 and $0.18.

According to the Dogecoin Price Prediction model above, DOGE’s price in 2028 would be $0.28. This price would however would range from $0.34 and $0.22.

According to the Dogecoin Price Prediction model above, DOGE’s price in 2029 would be $0.36. This price would however would range from $0.43 and $0.29.

According to the Dogecoin Price Prediction model above, DOGE’s price in 2030 would be $0.46. This price would however would range from $0.55 and $0.37.

According to the Dogecoin Price Prediction model above, DOGE’s price in 2031 would be $0.58. This price would however would range from $0.7 and $0.47.

According to the Dogecoin Price Prediction model above, DOGE’s price in 2032 would be $0.74. This price would however would range from $0.89 and $0.59.

According to the Dogecoin Price Prediction model above, DOGE’s price in 2033 would be $0.94. This price would however would range from $1.14 and $0.75.

According to the Dogecoin Price Prediction model above, DOGE’s price in 2034 would be $1.20. This price would however would range from $1.45 and $0.96.

The highest price for Dogecoin was recorded in 8th May 2021 during which DOGE hit an All Time High of $0.73

The price of 1 Dogecoin according to current market rate is $0.062

