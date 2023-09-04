'Space jellyfish,' sonic booms herald SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy flight of 2023 – FOX 13 Tampa









Share

A view, at four times normal speed, of the Falcon Heavy USSF-67 launch and its ‘space jellyfish’ exhaust plume. Note the boosters’ reentry burns at the very end of the video.

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket blasted off for only the fifth time Sunday evening, a spectacular twilight launch from Florida that sent a pair of military satellites into orbit.

It was just before 6 p.m. when all 27 Merlin engines – nine on each of the rocket’s three boosters – roared to life under the clear but chilly sky. As the rocket climbed back into the sunlight, the setting sun illuminated the expanding exhaust plume, creating a glowing, growing cloud.

The so-called ‘space jellyfish’ effect often happens during sunrise and sunset launches, but this time, the deceleration burn from both side boosters added to the display, producing a dramatic scene visible from as far away as North Carolina.

Liftoff of the USSF-67 mission.

Moments later, two sets of triple sonic booms crackled across the Florida coast as the side boosters – each making their second flight – zoomed back for a synchronized seaside landing just down the beach from the launch pad. The rocket’s center core, in a rare move for SpaceX, was allowed to fall into the ocean, unrecovered.

The two side boosters return for a loud landing at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, as seen from about 3.5 miles away.

Until last fall’s debut of NASA’s SLS rocket on the Artemis I mission, the Falcon Heavy – essentially three Falcon 9 rockets strapped together – was the world’s most powerful operational rocket. Some argument could be made for it to retain that title since the next SLS launch may still be a few years away, while there could be as many as four more Falcon Heavy flights this year alone.

One of the two Falcon Heavy boosters returns for a landing. (FOX photo)

The Falcon Heavy famously debuted in 2018 by launching a Tesla roadster into space. Since then, two of its three flights had been for the Department of Defense.

Sunday’s launch, officially dubbed USSF-67, was the third such military mission. The payload included a Space Force communications relay satellite destined for geosynchronous orbit 22,000 miles up. A second satellite carried what the Space Force called "multiple, diverse payloads" including some technical prototypes and experiments.

Extended time-lapse of the USSF-67 Falcon Heavy launch, including the boosters’ reentry burn. (FOX photo)

"While the launch itself was impressive, I am most proud of the fact that we placed important capabilities into space that help our nation stay ahead of very real and growing threats," Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy offered in a statement confirming the mission’s successful launch.

SpaceX expects a busy 2023, with dozens of Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launches for the military, NASA, and other commercial customers, while another all-private astronaut crew is scheduled to debut as soon as March.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk says his company’s giant Starship and its 33-engine Super Heavy booster is very close to its first orbital test flight from the SpaceX ‘Starbase’ in Texas.

All the news you need to know, every day

By clicking Sign Up, I confirm

that I have read and agree

to the Privacy Policy

and Terms of Service.



This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX Television Stations

source







