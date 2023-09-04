Citadel Season 2 Prime Video & Streaming Release Date Rumors – ComingSoon.net









By Vansh Mehra

People have been looking forward to the Citadel Season 2 Prime Video streaming release date ever since the thriller series ended its first season.

Citadel has proven to be one of Amazon’s most successful originals, as fans have loved the action, espionage, and thriller elements in it. The ending clearly set up a second season for the series. So, here’s when Citadel season 2 could be coming out.

The Citadel Season 2 Prime Video release date is anticipated for Mid-2025.

A second season has been greenlit for the series. But on top of that, Prime Video is already expanding the series into a shared universe with the upcoming Italian spin-off series, Citadel: Diana, which is set to arrive in 2024. Furthermore, we are also expecting an Indian spinoff to follow Citadel: Diana.

The first season ended on May 26, and it usually takes 18-24 months for Prime Video’s big-budget shows to produce a new season. Hence, Citadel Season 2 should arrive in early-mid 2025, depending on when it starts production.

We’re still waiting for the answers to what happened with Nadia’s father, why Manticore is keeping Bernard alive, whether Celeste will get her memories back, and many other unsolved mysteries that season 1 left us with. So, we should expect season 2 to explore these directions and bring back the likes of Richard Madden’s Mason Kane and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Nadia Sinh in the lead.

Along with them, we should also anticipate the return of Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Davik Silje, Nikki Amuka-Bird as Grace, Moira Kelly as Joe, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy in the next season.

Citadel Season 2 will be available to watch via streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

