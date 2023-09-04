How AT&T is Unlocking Opportunities for Business Customers – AT&T Newsroom









Risk and reward metrics are commonplace in our line of business. Without taking calculated risks there’s no telling what rewards lie ahead unless you take that strategic first step. This is especially true in the partner solutions business. We see this approach applied in our own investment strategy as a company. We ended 2022 with capital investment marking an all-time high of $24.3 billion, as we continue to make historic investments in 5G and fiber. Our partners see the rewards of this investment firsthand. With our 5G network covering nearly 290M people, more than 10M business customer locations either on or within 1,000 feet of AT&T Fiber connectivity and more than 100M connected devices calling our network home, the greatest reward is knowing that we’re powering more partners than ever with next generation technology.1

Still, we recognize there are many areas in which we can continue to evolve and help set a new standard for networking. Our partners come to us as experts who know business, who understand the importance of reliable technologies like 5G and fiber and a security backbone that starts at the network. With our channel partners specifically, we know that along with addressing partner needs and making investments into the channel, we must continue to unlock new opportunities for growth and further enhance the potential of the channel.

We’re more encouraged than ever to breathe new life into the channel and identify those growth opportunities that take things to the next level for our partners. From our view, here’s how we plan to get there.

As we continue into the next half of 2023 and beyond, it’s going to be crucial to maintain momentum in the channel and continue identifying the solutions that are going to allow our partners to succeed. Placing investment into the channel and watching our partners flourish in it continues to be the ultimate reward in this business – one that is certainly worth the risk.

1 As of first quarter of 2023

