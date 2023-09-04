Amazon Prime Reading vs Kindle Unlimited: What's the difference? – Dignited









Contrary to what most people think, Amazon Prime Reading and Kindle Unlimited are two different Amazon reading subscription services. So if you’re looking to start reading more books on your Kindle device or app, chances are, you’ll need to choose one soon.

In this article, we’ll be comparing both Prime Reading and Kindle Unlimited. You’ll see their similarities, and differences and which reading service might be a better fit for you.

While they have their differences, both reading platforms have similarities. For starters, they are both Amazon services. In addition to this, here are a few other features you can get on both prime reading and Kindle unlimited;

Now that you know what they have in common, let’s take a look at what makes them unique.

Before choosing an Amazon reading service, you need to know how different they are and which one fits better into your needs. Now although both platforms allow you access to a variety of books they are quite different.

While Kindle Unlimited is a stand-alone subscription service, Amazon Prime isn’t. The former isn’t linked to any Amazon service. So once you subscribe, there are no perks outside of Kindle eBooks. Amazon Prime reading, on the other hand, isn’t sold separately, so it automatically comes with an Amazon Prime subscription. This means you get access to Prime Video, Music, priority shipping, and more.

If you’re on a budget, sticking to Amazon Prime Reading might seem like the better option. But here are a few other things we think you should consider;

Prime Reading has a lesser range of book titles when compared to Kindle. With Prime Reading, you have access to 3,000 Kindle eBook titles, magazines, comic books, and audiobooks. Kindle Unlimited, has about 2 million titles which range from famous publishers to self-published books.

If you’re an avid reader, you might want to stick to the Kindle since it offers more range. Plus Prime Reading titles rotate in and out so, your favorite titles might not always be available. A scoop is that the titles you get on Prime are a subset of what you’d get on Kindle Unlimited

This means the number of books you can keep in your library at a time. Prime Reading allows you to keep 10 titles at once while Kindle doubles this figure at 20 titles at a time. Once you exceed your limits, you can always return your books on Kindle to free up more space – even after they’ve been purchased.

You can use both Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading on any Amazon device. Think Kindles, Amazon tablets, and more. You can also get the Kindle mobile app. This way you can read your Amazon Prime or Kindle titles on any iOS, Windows, Mac, or Android device

As we’ve earlier stated, Prime Reading isn’t a standalone package. So this means you need to sign up for Amazon Prime at $14.99 monthly or $139.00 annually. Again, this price covers more than Prime Reading. You can enjoy various services like priority shipping, free delivery, Prime Video, Music, and more.

Kindle Unlimited, on the other hand, is a standalone service which means you don’t get any additional benefits once you subscribe. It costs $9.99 per month. There are no fixed yearly plans but every now and then, you can get an annual deal for a limited period.

You can also take advantage of the 3o day-free trial available on both services. This will help you make a better-informed decision. If you’re a student or under government care, you are eligible for a 50% discount on Amazon Prime Reading.

The type of Amazon reading service you go for depends on how often and what type of reading you do. If you’re a voracious reader, you might want to opt for the Kindle because it has a vast library with more book title limits. However, if you’re on a budget and not that much of a reader, then Amazon Prime Reading will do the trick.

Don’t forget to share this post with your friends and family who’d find this post useful.

Subscribing to our newsletter indicates your consent to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe from the newsletters at any time.

source







