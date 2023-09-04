Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins on Apple TV Plus: Watch for free (6/2/23) – cleveland.com









Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Aaron Civale throws in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners on April 7, 2023, at Progressive Field. Civale gets the start Friday night in Minnesota.John Kuntz, cleveland.com

The Cleveland Guardians are in Minnesota to continue their American League Central Division matchup with the Twins on Apple TV+. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. Eastern at Target Field.

The game will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV Plus, which offers a free trial. After the seven-day free trial, you can cancel or stay subscribed to Apple TV+ for $6.99 per month.

On Thursday, the Guardians’ Trevor Stephan could not protect a 6-3 lead as the Twins rallied for a 7-6 win with former Cleveland minor leaguer Willi Castro’s sacrifice fly. His winning flyout followed a two-run home run by Royce Lewis to tie the score in the eighth.

Thursday’s win keeps the Twins 2.5 games up on the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central. The Guardians are 4.5 games back and six games under .500.

The Guardians will turn to Aaron Civale on Friday night against the Twins’ Bailey Ober.

This Apple TV broadcast comes amid the Guardians’ issues with Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of Bally Sports Great Lakes. On Thursday, a judge ruled DSG must honor its regional sports network contracts with the Guardians, Twins, Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here is more on Game 2 of the Guardians-Twins series.

Who: Cleveland Guardians (25-31) at Minnesota Twins (30-27)

When: Friday, June 2, 2023

Time: 8:10 p.m. Eastern

Where: Target Field, Minnesota

Live stream: Apple TV+ (7-day free trial, then $6.99 per month).

Pitching matchup: RHP Aaron Civale (1-1, 2.84 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (3-2, 2.68 ERA)

For team hats, shirts or other gear:

Visit Fanatics, Lids, Champs Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods or New Era.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation. By browsing this site, we may share your information with our social media partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 4/4/2023), Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement, and Your Privacy Choices and Rights (updated 7/1/2023).

Cookie Settings/Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© 2023 Advance Local Media LLC. All rights reserved (About Us).

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Advance Local.

Community Rules apply to all content you upload or otherwise submit to this site.

YouTube’s privacy policy is available here and YouTube’s terms of service is available here.

Ad Choices

source







