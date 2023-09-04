"Easter on Main" coming April 1 | Community | theadanews.com – Theadanews









Mostly sunny. Hot. High 96F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Clear skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Updated: September 4, 2023 @ 8:05 am

Sailor Lamb and her mother Mackenzie Lamb pay a visit to the Easter bunny Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Easter on Main downtown.

Families photograph their kids with the Easter bunny Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Easter on Main downtown.

Phillip Thompson carries his daughter Julianna Thompson in his shoulders Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Easter in Main in Ada.

Children play in a bounce house Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Ada Main Street’s Easter on Main event.

Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer

Sailor Lamb and her mother Mackenzie Lamb pay a visit to the Easter bunny Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Easter on Main downtown.

Families photograph their kids with the Easter bunny Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Easter on Main downtown.

Phillip Thompson carries his daughter Julianna Thompson in his shoulders Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Easter in Main in Ada.

Children play in a bounce house Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Ada Main Street’s Easter on Main event.

Ada Main Street is teaming up with the City of Ada to present “Easter on Main” downtown.

The day’s first event is “The Greatest Main,” a ceremonial ribbon cutting in Juliana Park marking completion of the construction and renovation of Main Street.

The day then shifts to Ada Main Street’s all-day celebration, free activities like carnival rides, carriage rides, pictures with the Easter bunny, inflatables, live entertainment.

Food trucks will be selling snacks and meals.

Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer

{{description}}

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.

Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Your browser is out of date and potentially vulnerable to security risks.

We recommend switching to one of the following browsers:

source







