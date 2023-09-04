What's Coming to Netflix This Week: May 8th to 14th, 2023 – What's on Netflix











At least two dozen new releases will arrive on Netflix this week.

by Kasey Moore kasey__moore · Reading Time: 3 minutes

Published on May 7th, 2023, 2:40 pm EST

Pictured: UglyDolls, The Mother, and Documentary Now!

Another week of new releases awaits on Netflix. Below, we’ll look through all the scheduled movies and series set to release throughout the week, with highlights including the new Netflix Original Jennifer Lopez movie and the controversial Jada Pinkett-Smith docudrama series.

If you’ve missed any of the new releases from last week, you can catch up with all the new movies, series, and even games that got added last week. Of course, there’s plenty coming up on Netflix throughout the rest of May 2023, with new titles just announced, including Missing and The Son.

There are a number of big removals planned for this week, including three Netflix Originals. Mindhorn, Live, and Bordertown will all be departing throughout the week.

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

The long-running news magazine spoof docuseries is back with its fourth season once again presented by Helen Mirren. Each episode takes aim at various documentaries over the years and, frankly, takes the piss out of the format.

Created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas, the series did briefly depart Netflix, but following the renewal of the fourth season bound for AMC+, Netflix managed to reacquire the rights and now sees the latest six episodes drop.

This season’s guest stars include Alexander Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun, Cate Blanchett, and Jonathan Pryce.



Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s big new movie for the week (and to be honest, Netflix’s biggest movie for the entire month of May) is the new Jennifer Lopez action thriller, The Mother.

Here’s what you can expect from the new action movie that also featured Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick:

“After years of hiding out in the Alaskan wilderness, a deadly assassin returns to rescue the daughter she loved from afar.”



Coming to Netflix: Saturday

For the kids this week is UglyDolls coming to Netflix for the first time next weekend.

STXfilms (the same studio working on Leo for Netflix) is behind this musical adventure that’s about free-spirited UglyDolls confronting what it means to be different and ultimately discovering who you truly are.

Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, and Pitbull feature.



What will you be checking out on Netflix over the next seven days? Let us know in the comments down below.

new Netflix releases this week

Netflix News / What To Watch on Netflix

