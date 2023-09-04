Valorant update 6.01 patch notes: Lotus map changes, bug fixes & … – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games
Valorant’s first patch for Episode 6 Act 1 is here with update 6.01 and there aren’t too many changes after the launch of a brand new Episode. Here is everything you need to know about the latest patch notes for Valorant.
Valorant update 6.01 has arrived as the first patch for Episode 6 Act 1 and has brought the new map, Lotus into the active matchmaking pool for both, unranked as well as competitive. However, no Agents have been affected by this patch, thus leaving our Agent tier list unchanged.
Given that 6.01 is the first patch of this Episode, a fairly small update was widely expected and that is exactly what Riot has delivered. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out everything that was implemented with the new update.
One of the smaller patches in Valorant’s history, update 6.01 not only brings the introduction of Lotus to regular matchmaking but also removes the Replication game mode for the time being. However, you can still try out the Replication game mode using the custom game option.
On top of these, Riot has also implemented several bug fixes with this update that not only affect the Gameplay Systems but also make several quality-of-life improvements to Lotus.
With that being said, here’s the full list of changes in Valorant update 6.01 according to the official patch notes.
Lotus
Replication
So, there you have it, that’s everything included in Valorant update 6.01 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:
