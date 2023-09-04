What's Coming to Netflix This Week: June 26th to July 2nd, 2023 – What's on Netflix











At least 48 new movies and series are lined up for release this week.

It’s time to look ahead to what will be a very very busy week of new Netflix Originals and licensed content headed to Netflix. Below, we’ll walk you through all the 47 currently scheduled releases headed to the service and pick out our top three highlights.

This week is a lot busier than usual because of the stacked Netflix Original lineup for the week plus we’ll also be crossing into a new month which means lots of removals and additions for licensed movies in particular. If you want to see what’s leaving throughout July 2023, head here; otherwise, look at some of the movies we think you should check out before they depart.

Coming to Netflix: Friday

For those tracking this adaptation of ND Stevenson’s comic, it’s often been a painful ride, but after a very long wait, the time is here to check out Nimona in all its glory.

Having already premiered at the Annecy film festival, a handful of reviews are floating around, and they’re pretty positive. In fact, as of the time of publishing, the movie holds a 100% RottenTomatoes rating.

Lauren LaMagma for Next Best Picture perhaps most aptly summarized the general feedback saying:

“Directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane have given us a rebellious, fun, spunky, heartfelt, scrappy piece of animated punk-rock magic that will stand the test of time and become an instant household classic to many.”



Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Despite a growing cloud over the top of The Witcher at Netflix, it remains one of Netflix’s most-watched titles and season 3, split into two parts, will debut later this week.

Netflix has teased that the new season, which will be Henry Cavill’s last, will see chaos looming.



Coming to Netflix: Friday

Of the many licensed movies hitting Netflix this week (mostly on Saturday – the first of July) the one that we think is most noteworthy is the Paramount Pictures flick Annihilation. The movie has already been residing on Netflix in all regions as a Netflix Original for the past five years but now finally gets added to Netflix US.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the sci-fi flick from Alex Garland, is about a squad of female researchers who head into Area X to uncover what happened to Lena’s husband.

The movie stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac.



