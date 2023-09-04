Fujitsu and Microsoft announce global partnership to enable … – Fujitsu











Global

Innovative solutions that address business challenges and solve societal issues

Read More

Manufacturing for a harmonious coexistence between people and the planet – value chain for sustainable manufacturing

Read More

Unique consumer experiences for all – delivering personalized consumer value

Read More

Maximize your life experience – unleash your potential

Read More

Toward a prosperous, sustainable society – creating your own life

Read More

Make the shift – bringing the power of digital to business and to people

Read More

Enabling you to adapt with pace and intelligence – sustainable business transformation

Read More

Digital infrastructure for a connected society – seamlessly and securely connect the world

Read More

Business Application Services help organizations to address key digital transformation challenges by leveraging a co-creation approach and our Connected Ecosystem. Whether you want to focus on a specific technology, digital transformation or solutions specific to your sector, we look forward to co-creating with you.

Read More

To digitalize you need a new speed of IT delivery so you can drive new value, build the right culture and transform your business. We’ve built our portfolio to help you achieve this with hybrid IT, end to end networking solutions and Digital Workplace Services. We are recognized worldwide for the quality of our work and have continuously improved our position in analyst rankings.

Read More

Create an adaptive, productive and resilient workforce

The way we work and live is fast changing. Digital technology continues to accelerate and help organizations reimagine the way they operate. It is now time to shift and build a better workplace for our people, organizations and society.

With FUJITSU Work Life Shift, you can empower creativity through smarter solutions, enabling collaboration and ultimately building a truly adaptive and trusted organization.

Read More

We are rapidly approaching a time when all things in society will be connected through digital touchpoints and services, where data will be utilized to deliver insights and benefits well beyond the boundaries of industries and companies. In this new connected world, a strong and resilient digital infrastructure foundation will be required for close collaboration.

Read more

Safeguarding against cyber crime is vital for business in the digital world. Fujitsu’s extensive portfolio helps you strengthen your resilience against cyber attacks and improve security of your data, premises and people.

Read more

Hyperconnected Business and IoT

Fujitsu combines the power of IoT with digital technologies, AI, & network solutions to deliver hyperconnected business transformation. We connect objects across your entire enterprise to provide a real-time view of how your business is performing at all times.

Read More

See Beyond. Think Beyond. Go Beyond.

Fujitsu human-centric AI solutions focus on ethics, transparency and trust. We help you understand what AI can achieve within your organization. Using our co-creation methodology, we help you unlock value from your existing systems, as well as lay the AI foundations to overcome the challenges you face – now and in the future.

Read More

Co-creating Program

Fujitsu’s co-creating Program helps you to harness the power of collaboration to deliver your unique digital transformation by driving ideation. The Co-creating Program has been developed over decades of experience in Japan and around the world; working with customers, exchanging perspectives, ideas, and information in a highly focused, purpose-driven, and innovative way.

Read More

Some business problems have a vast number of potential solutions which are just too challenging to calculate with standard computing technology. From financial model stress testing in banks and process optimization in manufacturing, through to pharmaceutical drug research and development, conventional optimization methods cannot handle the complexity of some of today’s most challenging business problems. This is where our Quantum-Inspired Optimization Services come in. Services that leverage our Digital Annealer Platform to solve complex optimization problems using quantum logic, using tomorrow’s technology today.

Read More

IT Services & Solutions Case Studies

At Fujitsu we create strong partnerships with our customers, enabling us to work together to find innovative IT services & solutions. Our case studies reveal how we help your businesses sector wide.

Read More

There is a huge value in data and understandably a drive towards digital transformation initiated in every organization. More enterprises than ever are assessing the opportunities hidden in their treasure troves of data to supercharge their business and take the lead in their field.

Read more

Drive business resilience and sustainability by choosing the ‘right cloud’ for the right workload.

Enabled by hybrid cloud, digital resilience – the ability for organizations to rapidly adapt to business disruptions – is a core enabler of modern digital business. It’s seen as the key to a successful, agile, scalable and sustainable business future. Make Fujitsu hybrid cloud the next step in your business evolution and build a digitally resilient enterprise that’s protected against any uncertainty.

Read more

Based on 50 years partnership with SAP Fujitsu has developed excellence in building ready-to run, private and hybrid-cloud enabled IT infrastructure solutions to support customers in their journey to SAP S/4 HANA. Utilizing unique assessment and consulting methodologies to gather and interpret real-life workload data of existing SAP landscapes, Fujitsu tailors your next SAP IT refresh in order to achieve perfect service levels whilst optimizing IT spending.

Read more

The pandemic gave the workplace a new meaning and changed the role of devices dramatically as well as accelerating digital trends that were already underway. Our vision is increase value for our customer and by providing a human-centric workplace – give our customers the power to see into their future.

Read more

Fujitsu is your single point of contact for setting up a distributed IT infrastructure that stretches from edge to core to cloud. We combine own server and storage technologies with networking and software products from strategic partners to build complete IT solutions for a hybrid cloud world. Comprehensive consultative, implementation and support services ensure that customers complete this transformation smoothly and successfully.

Pay-per-use options enable a cloud-like payment scheme also for on-premises and private cloud environments.

With decades of experience in the industry, Fujitsu combines Japanese engineering and outstanding quality to build and deliver reliable, human-centric devices for all modern working styles. Devices that are secure enough for the work-anywhere, all-digital workforce for the digital economy.

Read More

Fujitsu uSCALE

Fujitsu uSCALE delivers flexible, on-premises IT infrastructures “as-a-service” solution via monthly consumption-based billing based on actual usage. Benefit from an IT solution that precisely focuses on your specific needs, saves investment costs, enables dynamic growth, and realize faster time to value.

Read More

Fujitsu offers a wide range of services which accompany customers in all phases of their IT infrastructure journey.

We start our engagement with you with assessment and consulting services to make sure that your business objectives and IT purchase decisions go hand in hand. Once products or solutions have been purchased, we provide expert implementation, installation and integration services enabling a smooth go-live phase. Finally end-to-end support offerings help to fix any potential issues in the operations and maintenance phase.

A great end-to-end customer experience is our mission.

Read More

Read more

Given the requirement to enhance sustainability-focused corporate management, fulfilling corporate social responsibility from a global perspective has become an increasingly important issue. The Fujitsu Platform Business promotes its Sustainability activities based on the Fujitsu Way. Fujitsu takes care to operate responsibly at every stage of the product’s lifecycle.

Read more

Automotive Technology Solutions

Fujitsu combines connected and autonomous vehicle technology with world-leading IT services, infrastructure & integration skills to deliver end-to-end automotive IT solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs & lower environmental impact.

Read More

Smart Manufacturing

Manufacturing is a continuously evolving industry. Yet in 2020, a global disruptor brought production to a standstill: COVID-19.

Now the industry has powered up again and COVID-19 is forcing companies to accelerate their digitalization strategy. Manufacturers are striving to meet the demands of a changed consumer by developing agility, resilience and security, responsiveness and innovation. Fast.

Read More

Retail Technology and Hospitality Solutions

Fujitsu’s innovative retail technology and hospitality solutions increase efficiency and future proof the retail customer experience in an omni-channel world.

Read More

Driving a trusted future in financial services

Fujitsu’s digital finance technology & solutions increase business efficiency & lower costs. Our agile financial IT services empower you to enhance your customer experience to aid retention.

Read More

Digital solutions for transport

Fujitsu has been working with transport operators for over 50 years, providing innovative transport IT solutions that provide real business value. Our urban mobility IT solution transform operations, increase efficiency, improve security & reduce cost across road, rail, aviation and maritime.

Read More

Public Sector Transformation

Fujitsu is a world leading Public Sector IT Service provider. We help public sector organizations harness the power of technology to improve citizens’ lives. Our Digital Government Solutions ensure autonomy, secure sharing & data protection.

Read More

Digital Solutions for Energy and Utilities

By implementing innovative new digital solutions – from advanced sensors/devices driving smart grids, machine learning predicting asset availability to AI enabling better fault prediction and smart devices giving consumers power over their consumption – providers can overcome the challenges they face in guaranteeing quality, availability and reliability.

Read More

IT Services & Solutions Case Studies

At Fujitsu we create strong partnerships with our customers, enabling us to work together to find innovative IT services & solutions. Our case studies reveal how we help your businesses sector wide.

Read More

Tokyo and Redmond, Washington, May 29, 2023

Fujitsu Limited and Microsoft Corporation announced a five-year strategic partnership to significantly expand their existing collaboration. The agreement, which will involve investment by both companies to drive the expansion of Fujitsu’s multibillion dollar Uvance business, leverages the Microsoft Cloud and industry-leading technologies to digitally transform how organizations around the world develop more sustainable practices and solutions that address societal needs, and unlock new streams of business growth. Together, the two companies will enable more organizations to quickly respond to rapid changes in the environment, help transform how hospitals operate to enhance patient experiences, bring more stability to supply chain challenges and more.

As part of this partnership, details of which were revealed today in a Fujitsu briefing to investors, Fujitsu named Microsoft as a premier Cloud Partner. The two companies will jointly develop and bring to market innovative Fujitsu Uvance solutions that bring together Fujitsu’s industry expertise in manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and its advanced computing and network capabilities with Microsoft’s innovative cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Power Platform and Viva. The companies will drive joint go-to-market activities and deliver innovative solutions that respond to our customers’ needs and accelerate business growth. In addition, the companies will work together to address sustainable and societal challenges in the following areas:

To accelerate these offerings, Fujitsu is collaborating with Microsoft to deliver skilling initiatives to enable cloud sales and engineering training and certification for 28,000 employees over the next five years in all Fujitsu regions – Japan, Europe, Asia, and Americas—across all solution areas and Microsoft Cloud for Industries.

Takahito Tokita, President and CEO of Fujitsu Limited said, “Fujitsu is thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Microsoft, which represents an important step to realize Fujitsu’s corporate purpose – to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. Microsoft’s trusted cloud platform and advanced AI capabilities uniquely position us to accelerate the global development and deployment of innovative offerings that draw on our own technologies like computing and AI, as well as our extensive expertise in several key industries. We look forward to further deepening this relationship to realize true ‘Sustainability Transformation’ in the months and years ahead.”

“We have an opportunity to help organizations in every industry apply the latest innovations across the cloud and this new generation of AI to accelerate business growth and operate more sustainably,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “We look forward to deepening our partnership and bringing together the end-to-end power of the Microsoft Cloud with Fujitsu’s industry expertise to help our mutual customers address business and societal challenges.”

This global partnership will further fuel Fujitsu’s mission to help organizations contribute towards a more sustainable world, transforming business to drive positive, lasting change for the environment, economies, and society.

Fujitsu’s purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

Copyright 1995 – 2023 Fujitsu

source







