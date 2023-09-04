@OnLeaks has partnered with SmartPrix to deliver a first look at the Nothing Phone (2), the company’s first attempt at a flagship smartphone. Allegedly, the renders embedded below have been created from photos of a prototype, not a retail unit. Hence, Nothing may make some minor changes before launch day.
In short, the Phone (2) looks the spitting image of the Phone (1). However, Nothing has made a few changes that should change ergonomics. While the Phone (2) retains an aluminium frame, it has rounded edges and a back panel that tapers into its frame. Likewise, the display appears to have a 2.5D finish, another departure from the Phone (1). Additionally, the Phone (2) has a dual-tone LED flash, theoretically improving low-light photos.
Nonetheless, Nothing will continue to offer a ‘Glyph Interface’, as well as two rear-facing cameras and a front-facing camera in the top left of the display. Currently, Nothing is expected to announce the Phone (2) next month with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, a slightly larger display than the Phone (1), a higher capacity battery and the promise of three major OS updates from Android 13. Although it still remains unclear how much the Phone (2) will cost, Nothing’s choice of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 will likely push its next smartphone into at least upper mid-range pricing.
Purchase the Nothing Ear Stick on Amazon
SmartPrix & @OnLeaks
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Home Latest News Nothing Phone (2) renders surface showing design differences from … – Notebookcheck.net