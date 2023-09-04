Amazon Unveils Spring Reading Challenge 2023 – Good e-Reader









April 12, 2023 By Michael Kozlowski



Amazon has just emailed people in the United States who participate in the Kindle Reading Challenge. The program is running from April 1st to June 30th, 2023. The only way to see what awards you have earned is to use the Kindle app for iOS or Android. You earn badges that are permanently a part of your Kindle account. In the past, if you got all the achievements, you would earn points to put towards a Kindle Book of your choice, but Amazon hasn’t done this in a while; I think they initially did it to get more people enrolled, sort of like gamification, but for ebooks.

Amazon has just announced a new reward; these usually are mystery ones, only unlocked at a specific date. In the email sent to readers today, the achievement is called Overachiever. Unlock this achievement when you complete eight books between now and June 30. This would place you in the top 25% of readers! To see all your accomplishments, open the Kindle app, go to ‘More,’ select ‘Reading Insights,’ and tap on the Kindle Challenge card.

Do you participate in the Kindle Reading Challenge? I wish Kindle e-readers had this functionality instead of exclusively relying on the app for a smartphone or tablet since these are more challenging on the eyes than on an e-paper screen.

Michael Kozlowski has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past twelve years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

