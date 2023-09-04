Why did Bitcoin price go down today? BTC traders brace for $23K retest – Cointelegraph









Bitcoin price gains take a hit from a rising U.S. dollar as excitement over the Fed’s rate hike and market commentary fades.

Bitcoin (BTC) headed toward $23,000 on Feb. 3, after a night of losses erased bulls’ latest progress.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting lows of $23,329 on Bitstamp.

The pair had come off a second trip above the $24,000 mark at the Feb. 2 Wall Street open, with buyers failing to sustain momentum amid macro market volatility.

In classic style for interest rate announcements by the United States Federal Reserve, an initial move was soon countered, with Bitcoin returning to its prior position.

Conditions worsened thanks to a rebound in U.S. dollar strength, with the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) putting in a conspicuous bounce, which began to consolidate on the day.

“Once the DXY dollar finds support and begins to bounce hard, then we will see pullbacks on our Crypto bags,” popular trader Crypto Tony warned.

Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe eyed a level of 102 for DXY to spark inversely-correlated drops across risk assets.

“I do expect it’s likely DXY will retest what was support and now overhead resistance,” Matthew Dixon, founder and CEO of crypto rating platform Evai, continued in his own analysis.

Macro-induced price pressure could linger through February, some believe.

Related: Bitcoin bulls must reclaim these 2 levels as ‘death cross’ still looms

In its latest market update sent to Telegram channel subscribers, trading firm QCP Capital drew particular attention to the next U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, set for release on Feb. 14.

“Post-FOMC, we have a heap of 2nd tier data releases including the important ISM services and NFP. However the decider will be the Valentine’s Day CPI – and we think there are upside risks to that release,” it stated.

Due to a change in the way CPI is calibrated, QCP suspected that forthcoming numbers in 2023 could be higher than the market expects. Whether psychological or not, the net impact could disappoint crypto bulls.

“In Europe, a similar reweight has led to a surge in the January CPI released this week. Hence, we expect downside risks to materialize from here – either at this meeting, or after the next CPI release,” QCP added.

According to data from CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, meanwhile, the consensus remained firm over the next rate hike in mid-March being identical to the February one at 25 basis points.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are the authors’ alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Add reaction

Add reaction

source







