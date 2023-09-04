Google Search can now check your grammar – Here's how to activate – 9to5Google









Google Search has a number of built-in tools from its dictionary to a metronome and multi-sided die, with the most recent addition letting you check grammar on mobile and desktop.

Google says its grammar checker will see “if a phrase or sentence is written in a grammatically correct way or how to correct it, if not.” At the moment, the feature is “only available in English.”

Just enter a sentence or phrase into Search along with “grammar check,” “check grammar,” or “grammar checker.” You don’t always have to append that to the end of your query, which makes for a more seamless experience, but it does guarantee that Google activates the tool every time.

If there are no issues, the “Grammar Check” section/card that appears as the first result will show a green checkmark.

Otherwise, Google will rewrite the sentence and underline what it changed. This tool will also correct any spelling mistakes. Hovering over the fixed version will reveal a “Copy” button.

Behind the scenes, Google is leveraging AI systems to analyze language. The company warns that grammar checks “might not be 100% accurate, especially with partial sentences,” so it’s better to avoid phrases. Gmail and Google Docs have offered spelling and grammar checks for several years now, but putting it in Search is quite prominent.

If you discover an issue, you can click “Feedback” in the bottom-right corner to select: This is helpful, This isn’t relevant, Suggestion is incorrect, or Suggestion is offensive, and enter comments/suggestions.

Grammar check will not run “when the content might be in violation of Google Search’s overall policies or these policies for Search features.” This includes inputs that are dangerous, medical in nature, or have “vulgar language and profanity.”

A support document for this feature first went live late last month. It joins other built-in Google Search utilities like speed test, color picker, spinner, meditate, calculator, flip a coin, roll a die, and metronome.

