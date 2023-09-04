OTT releases this weekend: From 'Bhediya' to 'Toothpari', here's what you can binge watch from April 21 – The Economic Times









Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!

Uday Kotak stepped down as MD and CEO on Saturday from an institution that he founded 38 years ago, well ahead of the end of his term, causing anxiety among businesses and investors. In an interview with MC Govardhana Rangan, Bodhisatva Ganguli & Shilpy Sinha, Kotak details his decision to wind up early and the nostalgic journey.

With India emerging as a key manufacturing base for iPhones, Apple is aiming for a new milestone with the local launch of its latest model.

India’s largest telco, Reliance Jio Infocomm, is raising up to $2 billion (₹16,550 crore) in offshore loans with BNP Paribas as lead arranger of the initiative that will help fund the purchase of 5G network gear from Sweden’s Ericsson.

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

ETPrime stories of the day

Same-day delivery is our lowest carbon option, says Amazon’s sustainability head Kara Hurst

Uniting a divided world: why India faces a tough balancing act at the G20 Summit

SN Subrahmanyan understands L&T’s values, will carry on entrepreneurial actions: AM Naik

All you need to know about the G-20

Pro-Pak slogan: SC asks NC MP to file affidavit

‘Won’t go to Jan Ashirwad Yatra, even if…’

‘Govt regrets using force on Maratha protestors’

‘Xi, Putin skipping G20 won’t have any impact’

Prashant Kishor on One Nation, One Election

‘One Nation, One Education’: Delhi CM

‘Sanatan tha, hai aur rahega’: Anurag Thakur

JD(U) leader calls Lalu Yadav ‘crazy’ for…

Vikram lander goes to sleep on Moon

POWERED BY

Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)

8%

OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN

29%

OFF

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver, with Starter Kit)

25%

OFF

Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)

21%

OFF

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

44%

OFF

GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)

48%

OFF

Trending Now

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Prime Articles

Top Commodities

Top Slideshow

Top Searched Companies

Top Videos

Private Companies

Top Story Listing

Top Definitions

Follow us on:

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source







