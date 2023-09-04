New WhatsApp Feature: Send Circular Video Messages, Here's How – Marca









Now you can send video with voice in the same way you send audio notes



WhatsApp has just revealed the new circular videos messages and here we will show you how you can send new videos to all your contacts. WhatsApp has changed how we communicate internationally and has also been a trendsetter in innovation for human interaction.

The way to do it is really simple, although not necessarily intuitive, the dynamic has some steps to follow so that anyone who wants to do it can have access:

Two extra issues to consider are that the format of the video will be in an outline of a circle, so it is called a “circular video”, and the maximum allowed duration of a video to send is 60 seconds.

With this initiative, WhatsApp continues to be at the forefront of instant messaging, remember to always be careful with the information you share through this channel to avoid, at all times, misuse of it.

