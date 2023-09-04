New On Disney Plus In March 2023: Mandalorian Season 3, Marvel's MPower, and Doogie Houser, MD – GameSpot









Disney+'s line-up is growing during the month of March, including more movies, TV shows, and originals. Here's what you can start streaming next month.

March is two weeks away, and a new month means a whole bunch of new content coming to Disney+. Some of that content will be available on March 1, while other shows and movies will be debuting a little later throughout the month.

Right out of the gate fans will be able to watch the next season of the pop culture phenomenon, The Mandalorian, which will premiere its third season. The Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has been reunited with Grogu, as we saw from the events of The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian will find himself with old allies while making new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together throughout the galaxy.

On Wednesday, March 8, viewers can stream the new series MPower, which celebrates the women comic creators who have brought iconic Marvel heroes to life, both on-and off-screen. Disney+ will also bring back classic shows like all four seasons of Doogie Howser, MD on March 15.

Below is a list of all the content coming to Disney+ in March. Here’s our rundown for Hulu next month as well.

