Valorant's 7 best Battle Pass Vandal skins so far – Sportskeeda









Valorant’s Battle Passes have provided the community with some stunning skins in addition to weapon bundles. Riot Games has consistently demonstrated its inventiveness by creating great skins for its tactical shooter Valorant.

Since its beginning, the game has used a F2P model. As a result, developers have commercialized the game by providing in-game skins and cosmetics that must be purchased with real money. Several Vandal skins have been published since June 2020.

Riot has had plenty of time since the official release of Valorant to design memorable weapon skins. Cosmetics are the ideal method for fans to express themselves in the FPS game. Since Vandal is one of the most popular weapons in the game, players will have plenty of skins to select from.

To date, 14 Battle Passes have been issued, 11 of them having incredible Vandal skins. The following are the finest Vandal skins obtained through the Battle Passes in Valorant.

The Valorant DOT EXE Vandal is a Tron-inspired weapon skin from the DOT EXE collection that debuted on June 2nd, 2020. It’s a futuristic composite weapon with bright turquoise embellishments along the barrel. The DOT EXE skin collection is also available in Ghost, Odin, and Judge variations, shown below.

The Hivemind Vandal was launched on August 4, 2020, as part of the Ignition: Act 2 Battle Passes. The Hivemind Vandal is a future alien insect composed of unknown exotic metal with a peculiar purple bug ooze within it. The Melee, Shorty, Stinger, Vandal, and Ares are all included in the complete set.

The Depths Vandal skin is included in the new Act 3 Episode 2 Battle Passes (including three new sets, including the Depths collection). These skin sets may be obtained by collecting XP after purchasing the Battle Passes.

The depths collection features an aquatic motif with relaxing blues, corals, and vivid fish colors. An aquarium window represents the weapons.

The Valorant K-Tac Vandal skin is included in the Valorant Act 3 Episode 1 Battle Pass, which will be available on June 22, 2021. Melee, Sheriff, Bulldog, and Vandal are included in the K-Tac Collection.

The set has a sharp modern vibe with a crisp black angular design and orange/purple coloring. The collection may be unlocked by purchasing the battle pass and advancing through the levels.

The new Valorant Lycan’s Bane Vandal skin is included in the Episode 4 Act 2 Battle Pass, including the Ghost, Stinger, Vandal, and Odin skins. These skins may be obtained by purchasing the Battle Pass and gaining XP to unlock the skins at different levels.

Weapons in this collection, despite being red, are designed similarly to weapons in the Tigris and Reaver bundles.

The SYS Vandal skin is part of the.SYS skin set and was available in the Episode 4 Act 3 Battle Pass. The Melee Axe, Classic, Stinger, Bucky, and Vandal are all included in the whole set.

Featuring a futuristic design, SYS is a weapon set with a clean black look and red tones in its design. The in some aspects, the SYS collection is similar to the DOT EXE collection from Episode 1 Act 1 Battlepass.

The Immortalized cosmetic collection might be accessed with the DIMENSION: Act 2 Battle Pass. The design and artwork of the Immortalized collection are a wonderful representation of myths and legends. The body of each weapon in the collection includes a medieval artwork of a distinct Agent with Jett appearing on the Vandal.

