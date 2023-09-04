Amazon pulling the plug on downloading e-books via USB and its … – Good e-Reader









May 14, 2023 By Sovan Mandal



There have been persistent rumors on this, that Amazon is planning to eventually shut out the option to sideload e-books to the Kindle via the USB port. This is seen to be part of a bigger plan on the part of Amazon to prevent hacking of its e-books. As it is, titles available to download from the Amazon website get delivered in an older format which can easily be stripped of its DRM protection. That way, such titles can also be loaded onto other devices as well and are not just bound to the Kindle platform anymore.

Naturally, this is the last thing Amazon would ever want out of the e-books sold via its site. This explains the eagerness on the part of the retail giant to bring an end to the prevalent practice of letting users sideload books to their Kindle devices via the USB route. This has already become a reality for titles that are part of the Kindle Unlimited program and many speculate it is just a matter of time before this is made applicable to every title the retailer sells. Even the option to download samples was also removed a while ago.

As things stand at the moment, people’s access to the internet has improved dramatically over the years so those not having access to Wi-Fi have become miniscule over the years. So, if Amazon goes on to remove the option to download e-books via USB right away, its impact is going to be minimal at best.

Meanwhile, Amazon has resorted to offering most titles available via its platform in the newer KFX format. Those are least likely to be stripped of their DRM though it remains to be seen if the hackers come up with something more innovative.

