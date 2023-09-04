The crypto world after the implosion of Terra Luna – The Cryptonomist









London Stock Exchange embraces blockchain: steps forward in exchange innovation

Steven Bartlett, Dr Lisa Cameron MP and zkSync assemble at Zebu Live, London’s biggest Web3 event

NFT Fest Lugano 2023: A Spectacular Fusion of Innovation and Culture in the Heart of Switzerland

Cosmoverse Comes to Istanbul as Interchain Innovation Continues to Grow

SEC categorizes some NFTs as unregistered security tokens

Regulation isn’t just limited to the crypto world: SEC enforcement action on NFTs

US: proposal to regulate crypto taxes met with disappointment

Singapore publishes new framework for regulating stablecoins

Crypto: Binance and TRM Labs at the forefront of the fight against ISIS

US DEA victim of fraud: $50,000 in crypto sent to scammer’s address

FBI: Bitcoin hackers from North Korea can cash in over $40 million

PancakeSwap announces implementation of protection against Mev bots and Ethereum price manipulation

Steven Bartlett, Dr Lisa Cameron MP and zkSync assemble at Zebu Live, London’s biggest Web3 event

NFT Fest Lugano 2023: A Spectacular Fusion of Innovation and Culture in the Heart of Switzerland

Cosmoverse Comes to Istanbul as Interchain Innovation Continues to Grow

sub0, the Polkadot Developer Conference, Returns to Lisbon

SingularityNET: in-depth interview with the crypto-related AI project

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

The Graph: interview with the crypto project to talk about Dapps and DeFi

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

Liquid Ethereum crypto market 30% dominated by Lido: fears of over-centralisation emerge

Bitget simplifies crypto taxes: new API integrated with Koinly

Nexo launches a new Mastercard crypto card

FTX: Cryptocurrency exchange purchases with funds include yacht

A non-negative prediction for the future value of Bitcoin

Bitcoin ETFs on the way after Grayscale victory

Cathie Wood: ‘The convergence of Bitcoin and AI is changing the way companies are organised’

Bitwise’s forecasting on Bitcoin

Liquid Ethereum crypto market 30% dominated by Lido: fears of over-centralisation emerge

WisdomTree enables staking of its ETP on Ethereum

The first smartphones on Ethereum’s blockchain were all sold in 24 hours

OnlyFans invests in Ethereum: how much did it affect the crypto’s price?

What is and how does cloud mining work

Cambridge adjusts its consumption index for Bitcoin mining as hashrate rises

Bitcoin mining news: hash power at highs, and earnings at lows

Italy is the country where mining Bitcoin has the highest energy price worldwide

Coinbase has added PayPal’s stablecoin (PYUSD)

USDC dominance dropping on Ethereum since the beginning of the year: stablecoin suffers advance of Tether (USDT)

Binance will discontinue support for BUSD stablecoin by 2024: regulatory concerns

Crypto Report: an in-depth analysis of the world of stablecoins

Latest news and price trends for Stellar Lumens (XLM), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) cryptocurrencies.

Latest crypto news and price trends of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and market analysis of Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Kaspa (KAS), Shiba inu (SHIB) and Bancor (BNT)

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

Vitalik Buterin sells his stake in MakerDAO

1inch protocols have been implemented on Base, Ethereum’s layer-2 developed by the Coinbase exchange

Pendle Finance launches its first product based on real world assets (RWA)

A chain explorer of the Binance Coin (BNB) crypto was liquidated for $30 million on the Venus protocol

Crypto news: Binance invests $5 million in Curve DAO (CRV) to support protocol

More than Just a Web3 Drift Game: Torque Drift 2 Launches on the Epic Games Store

OpenSea: Adidas launches RESIDENCY for digital artists as new NFT frontier

Mercedes-Benz launches its third NFT collection in seven chapters

Lufthansa Group to launch Web3 loyalty rewards program on Polygon blockchain

More than Just a Web3 Drift Game: Torque Drift 2 Launches on the Epic Games Store

Cronos Labs: growing use of AI indicates accelerated adoption of blockchain

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Crypto news: Elrond, now MultiversX, opens registration for its xDay Hackathon

$158 million funding for blockchain development companies and a metaverse developer

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

FTX: Cryptocurrency exchange purchases with funds include yacht

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Warren Buffett warns of “another pandemic,” predicting it could be “worse than COVID-19”

Revolut Italy: credit card payments grow 83% abroad

Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is collaborating with private bank Britannia Bank & Trust for dollar transfers

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

The foundation of the crypto Stellar has invested in MoneyGram

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By George Michael Belardinelli – 29 Nov 2022

It has been about six months since the day of the major failure in the crypto world, namely that of Terra Luna, but the community behind the project has shown itself to be resolutely resilient to adversity.

The loss in value that led TerraClassicUSD to touch $0.02 after the events of May did not stop those who had invested in the digital currency.

Currently, UST has a value of $0.02, but according to the community that still supports it, it could return with a resounding blowback to peg at $1.

Six months after USTC’s “slide” that so hurt the market as well, early investors are hoping to see the algorithmic stablecoin still at $1.

The currency broke free from its link to the dollar on 9 May but that does not detract from the fact that recovery is possible.

The hypothesis has been debated at length on social media, especially on Twitter, which is the social media of choice for the planet community.

Some believe that Terra Money UST (USTC after bankruptcy), backed by those who have always invested in it and maybe even lost money, can aspire to the price range of one US dollar.

“Let’s repeg USTC” is the slogan that is in vogue, a kind of “Make America great Again” that is so dear to the US that points to a much-desired repegging of USTC.

Will Chen who has worked as a developer on both Terra One and Terra Money, believes that recovery, no matter how absurd, is a possible goal.

“The USTC repeg is the first time anything like this on this scale has ever been attempted by a community. Like LUNC, once the common effort to replicate the USTC makes progress/momentum that defies the odds and surprises all non- believers, everyone will want to join them.”

The tweet by the developer and researcher Chen went viral on Twitter, touching 1,154 likes and 400 shares.

A less-than-convinced person objected that it is not that simple, explaining:

“It requires $9.5 billion that nobody has, or it burns more than 90% of USTC (= defaulter). Which is fine…but it will require much more than slogans.”

However, a supporter of the blockchain repegging countered:

“No, it doesn’t require $9.5 billion. The market has valued the debt, less than $200 million. Luna Foundation Guard assets are still supporting the debt, via buy-back-burn on USTC. Low inflation on LUNC and percentage of taxes could go to cancel debt. Binance CEO CZ could burn debt with spot trading fees.”

This response suggests that anything is still possible despite USTC having gotten much worse since October.

November saw the Terra ecosystem leave more than 90% of its value on the field.

Today LUNC is trading at a very low price, hovering at $0.00015820, but even for Luna the community and investors are hoping for a return to its former glory.

To repeat UST Terra’s success and regain $1, it should basically (without outside help from the crypto world) rise 4,900% from the value it has today, a performance worthy of Bitcoin.

Today, the USTC Token has 9,805,804,874 units and registers $15.33 million per day, a bit insufficient to regain altitude but still proof that the resilience of investors in the cryptocurrency world is great and nothing is impossible.

A former corporate manager at Carifac Spa and later at Veneto Banca Scpa, blogger and Rhumière, over the years he has become passionate about philosophy and the opportunities that innovation and the media make available to us, in particular the metaverse and augmented reality

Alessia Pannone – 4 Sep 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







