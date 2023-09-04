Valorant server downtime today (January 31): Maintenance schedule for all regions revealed – Sportskeeda









Valorant’s servers will be taken down temporarily today, January 31, 2023, as the developers will be conducting planned maintenance.

According to the shooter’s official server status page, Valorant will be made unavailable from 06:00 PST and will be down for at least four hours.

The maintenance schedule is only for the North American, Latin American, and Brazilian servers, which is why players on the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Korean clients won’t be affected by this maintenance schedule.

It’s unlikely that the maintenance period will introduce any new patches or additional content to the game. Unfortunately, the source code for several of Riot Games’ IPs was stolen and held for ransom, forcing the patch schedule for both Valorant as well as League of Legends to be delayed significantly.

Hence, the next update, 6.02, will be dropping next week and is expected to go live on February 7, 2023.

The upcoming maintenance schedule will be quite a long one, as the Valorant servers will go offline for a minimum of four hours. As the servers will be down at 06:00 PST, players who use the North American, Latin American, and Brazilian clients will have to wait until at least 10:00 PST to log back into the game and enter a matchmaking queue.

Riot Games usually conducts these planned maintenances every now and then to update their servers and do away with various performance issues, such as connectivity errors and more. The Asia Pacific servers already had their live network maintenance last night, due to which the Valorant servers of this region were down for quite a considerable period of time.

Moreover, it’s likely that the maintenance schedule for the North American, Latin American, and Brazilian servers could last for more than four hours. Depending on how well the maintenance itself goes, there might be a delay if the developers are facing issues and players might have to wait an additional few hours before they can log into the game again.

As mentioned earlier, there won’t be a new patch made available after the maintenance period, which is why players looking forward to any new content or balance updates for the title will be fairly disappointed.

The maintenance period is all about maintaining the overall server health of the region in an attempt to minimize game crashes and performance errors that might occur due to bugs and game-breaking glitches.

Quick Links

Be the first one to comment on this story

source







