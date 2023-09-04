The 25 Best Comedy Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime Video in … – Harper's BAZAAR









Comedy may be subjective, but Prime Video has quite the roster of funny movies for just about any taste. Whether you prefer old school comedies featuring the likes of Cary Grant or you love the positively gruesome stunts performed in Jackass Forever, Prime has something for you. Musical comedies like Mamma Mia! and darkly funny ’80s films like Heathers are also on hand to lift your mood. Here, we round up the 25 best comedies on Prime Video in 2023.

The long-overdue sequel to Coming to America arrived more than 30 years later, and reunited Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem of Zamunda with Arsenio Hall’s Semmi. Just as he’s about to accede the throne, Prince Akeem learns that he fathered a child during his trip to Queens, New York, decades earlier. Returning to the city, Prince Akeem hopes to track down his son to serve as the rightful heir to the throne of Zamunda.



Based on , Crazy Rich Asians follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), a New York-based professor who has fallen in love with the dashing Nick Young (Henry Golding). During a trip to Singapore to meet his family, Rachel realizes that their lives couldn’t be more different. Michelle Yeoh steals the show as Nick’s mother, and a sequel has been in development for, like, forever.



If you like your comedy with an audible "Ouch," then Jackass Forever is just the ticket. Johnny Knoxville reunites his crew of friends who are willing to put themselves in horrifying yet hilarious danger to make people laugh. Filled with unbelievable stunts, over-the-top pranks, and a lot of groin-related injuries.



Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is getting married, and she wants to invite her dad to the wedding. However, her mom Donna (Meryl Streep) has never revealed the identity of Sophie’s father. Unbeknownst to Donna, Sophie invites all three prospective parents to her nuptials, which causes much hilarity and embarrassment. Filled with so many joyous ABBA numbers you’ll be dancing round the room.



Billy on the Street‘s Billy Eichner brings hilarity and heartache to Bros. Eichner plays Bobby, a podcaster who’s averse to relationships, but that all changes when he meets the exceedingly dreamy Aaron (Lucky Mcfarlane), a lawyer who isn’t looking for anything serious either. A laugh-out-loud look at relationships, featuring Eichner’s inimitable dry wit.



Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a popular romantic author inspired by real stories of historical adventure. Channing Tatum plays Alan, the model known for posing on all of her book covers. When Loretta is kidnapped and drawn into a plot involving an ancient lost treasure, Alan must spring into action and prove that he’s every bit the hero portrayed in Loretta’s books. A hilarious appearance from Brad Pitt makes The Lost City unmissable.



Elizabeth (Cameron Diaz) may be the worst teacher ever, but that’s okay because she has a game plan. Elizabeth wants to marry rich and live a life of luxury, and until that happens she’s turning up to school hungover. While in pursuit of eligible supply teacher Scott (Justin Timberlake), Elizabeth realizes she might need to rethink her life goals. Diaz at her best.



With Ticket to Paradise, Julia Roberts and George Clooney proved that big screen romantic comedies are back. Divorced parents David and Georgia never agree on anything, except for the fact that their daughter Lily shouldn’t be getting married straight out of college. A trip to Bali throws the couple together in ever more hilarious and romantic ways.



Based on a true story, Fighting with my Family stars Florence Pugh as Paige, an English wrestler trying to make it big in the WWE. Lena Headey and Nick Frost play her wrestling-obsessed parents, and Dwayne Johnson turns up for good measure. A hilarious central performance from Pugh grounds this unexpected sports comedy.



Stella (Angela Bassett) hasn’t had much luck in the romance department, but she’s incredibly successful at work. Encouraged to take a luxurious vacay, Stella heads to Jamaica where she meets the much younger, and incredibly attractive, Winston (Taye Diggs). Torn between her daily life and her holiday romance, Stella is forced to make some big decisions.



The classic sci-fi comedy launched the careers of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, and spawned two sequels. Bill and Ted are at risk of flunking history, when they discover a time machine that can transport them to different periods to learn more about the subject they’re struggling with. A hilarious slacker classic.



Katherine Newbury (Emma Thompson) is a late night talk show host whose ratings are declining. She decides to hire Molly Patel (Mindy Kaling), an Indian American writer, to join her very white and male writers room. Mindy Kaling wrote the brilliant script, which was directed by comedy stalwart Paul Feig.



1995’s The Brady Bunch Movie reboots the classic family series, transporting its quirky cast of characters to the ’90s. The fish-out-of-water comedy perfectly parodies the original series, while updating the premise for a new generation. Both loveable and ridiculous.



Deni Maroon (Donald Glover) decides to host a music festival for the residents of Guava Island, to give them some relief from the relentless work they’re expected to do. Politics threaten to get in the way of Deni’s performance, and he finds support in his girlfriend, Kofi (Rihanna!!!!!!!!). Part-thriller, part-musical, and with a brilliant central performance from Glover, Guava Island is a comedy with some twists.



Okay, hear me out. Blonde Ambition grossed just $1,251 when it debuted in eight Texas theaters in 2007, marking the end of Jessica Simpson’s acting career. But the movie, which co-stars Luke Wilson and Rachel Leigh Cook, is extremely loveable, tracking one woman’s big city ambitions. Simpson’s penchant for slapstick comedy is on full display here, which is a reason to watch in itself.



Peter (Jason Segel) heads to Hawaii in an attempt to get over his famous girlfriend Sarah (Kristen Bell). Unfortunately, she just so happens to be staying at the same resort with her new boyfriend, debaucherous rock star Aldous Snow (Russell Brand). Luckily, Peter meets Rachel (Mila Kunis), who provides a distraction from his trash can of a life. Stay for the puppet musical.



After watching an ad while stoned, Harold (John Cho) and Kumar (Kal Penn) go out on an epic quest to find a White Castle. However, their journey to find the fast food favorite is anything but smooth, and the pair run into a plethora of obstacles along the way. Co-starring Neil Patrick Harris.



Shanté (Vivica A. Fox) fears that her boyfriend Keith (Morris Chestnut) might cheat, so she creates a "Ten Day Plan" hoping to keep him in line. However, she quickly learns that Keith is every bit as smart as she is, and that he can play games just as well as she can. The perfect rom-com, co-starring Gabrielle Union.



Part of the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, regular collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost star as police officers working in a sleepy village. When people in the town start dying unexpectedly, they find themselves investigating their biggest and most dangerous case to date. Directed by Edgar Wright.



This classic comedy stars Cary Grant and Rosalind Russell as newspaper journalists and exes, who decide to work together on one more story. Of course, Walter (Grant) has ulterior motives, after learning that Hildy (Russell) is engaged to someone else. Quick-witted, and filled with killer chemistry.



