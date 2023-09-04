'Google Maps Has Become an Eyesore' – Slashdot









“We’ll show stuff that’s relevant to you.”

Now I don’t like advertising, full stop. Nor do I want companies data-mining to try to cater to what they think I want. But the actual execution of ‘targeted ads’ mostly shows me shit. And that’s why I run ad blockers.

Agreed. Lack of street names alone has caused me to move more to Apple maps. And, try to get the exit numbers on the interstates.

“But outside of that already-covered situation, why do you want to look up exit numbers?”

I was talking to my wife, who was traveling a rural interstate and said she needed gas and some lunch. I had her moving pin, I Gas Buddy on my phone so I volunteered to find her, and I had her moving pin. I was able to find her first-requested drive-thru and a good gas price about 15 miles up the road from where she was. I had to use 3 different maps to find the exit number or the proper road name for the exit so she would know which one to take. And I ended up staying on the phone with her and watched her pin move so I could tell her “This next exit coming up is the one you want.”

Planning trips, I like to know what the last exit out of each state is. Esp. heading northbound or eastbound on an interstate, it’s nice to know how much longer I’ll be in state X. I can check mile markers along the way and say to myself “The state line is right after exit 232, so I’ve got 81 miles to get there.” Since there are some states I hate driving through, mentally marking time until I’m free of it helps ever so slightly.

Rand McNalley road maps always had the exit numbers marked.

Google maps has the exits numbered. It’s the names of the exits that are hard to find.

It’s true that seeing the name of the street you’re currently on is very hard. It’s also true that the people saying “so what, I never want to do that” are weird and isolated from other humans. Many times while I have been on the phone I’ve been asked what street I’m on right now. If I’m in the middle of a city block then I can’t tell from the signage. It should be easy to find out from my phone, right? But OSM Mapnik lite

Arguably, for a number of people, it’s worse if an ad slips through the net, as it instantly marks the company as evil/time wasting/should never get business in future.

Yes. When I see an ad despite all my blockers then I know that the advertiser put extra effort into ignoring my preferences and fought hard to shit in my brain through my eyes. That makes me angry.

I am glad that the advertising algorithms work for someone. Only twice in my entire life have I ever clicked on an ad to find out more. I distinctly recall both of those times because it felt nauseating to me to click on them.

Every other time I have tried to research something, I have to analyze hundreds of advertisements and discard them as just noise. Their needs mean my needs never get fulfilled. Do not be surprised at my supreme hostility to ads.

The reason why ads are so terrible is that they are all li

Yeap. All the AI in the world yet they can’t find a way to show me an advert for something; anything I care about – ever*.

(*) Not true, I’ve seen two ads online since ’96 for things I care about.

The question is, is it really targeted advertising? I’m asking because I assume that many Slashdot readers would turn that off anyway, and I don’t know if Michael Grothaus has that on.

I’m in Europe and I don’t see many ads on Google Maps. In fact I don’t recall seeing any.

I use uBlock and various others on desktop, and DNS66 on Android, but I’d be surprised if the latter kept the ads out of the Google Maps app.

I’m wondering if there are other differences in the US. The author complains about not seeing street names, but one of the frequent criticisms of the Google Maps app that I see is that the display is too cluttered because every street has its name shown on it.

You may be commiting the ultimate sin, aka not being logged into your google account. Or you’re rejecting all the cookies.

I’m definitely logged in to the app. I probably did reject non-essential cookies, but that shouldn’t mean fewer ads on the map display, just fewer “relevant” ones.

I know that Google does target me with ads. I bought a pillow recently and it started recommending pillow reviews in Google Now. Fortunately they have added an option to tell it that you already bought one and it seems to prevent further time-wasting.

It’s multilevel. Google Maps providing a map has never been the main point of that. The fact it can barely do transit and driving directions is a miracle, and it’s obvious they don’t care the walking and cycling directions are dangerously wrong.

Because it’s the yellow pages. It only needs to be about as much map as the map in the green pages of the local printed phone book. If you’re looking for a map or navigation, use something that uses OpenStreetMap. Osmand and Magic Earth are solid choices.

“Targeted advertising”, hahaha! I make one google search and suddenly the algorithm thinks I’m a home builder or mechanic.

The targeting isn’t supposed to benefit you, or cater to your interests. It’s supposed to show you something a person like you might buy, based on your profile. If you buy lots of skiing gear, you might get a car ad for a model that their surveys show that lots of skiers like.

Ditch Android? Why? So he can go to iOS and use the worst GPS navigation app created by man?

What might that be?

Apple’s navigation is actually extremely good.

Electronic maps update with traffic and suggest routes around delays and roadblocks. They get you back on track when you have to take a detour. They can tell you where the speed cameras are today. They can tell you gasoline prices so you know if you should buy at this station or the next. Plus they update as roads change.

That’s all useful stuff really.

So they no longer care. And they can use their monopoly to prevent any competition… so there we have it.

In short, the summary is spot on. If the article is more of the same, then so is it. Google Maps is a huge steaming pile of shit, and we have no decent alternative.

This happens with everything Google does. When they come out with a new product, they have enough of a technical advantage that they’re far superior than any competition can ever hope to be. This is such a lead, that the competition doesn’t even try unless they serve some niche market.

Then, years later, Google loses interest in that product and it starts to go stale. But its still good enough that the competition never really takes off.

Then it finally goes poof, and everyone is scrambling to find an alternative, but nobody is actually prepared to take over.

The best thing about Google Maps is that it’s much easier to fold up than those old paper maps when you’re done. Other than that…

It can’t be a steaming pile of shit if there is nothing better. By definition that makes it the pinnacle of mapping applications.

I’ve tried Bing Maps, it lacked detailed information and the routing was poor. I tried Here a few years ago and it was rather basic. I tried OpenStreetMap via OSMdroid and it’s okay, but also lacks the detail that makes Google Maps routing so good.

I used to use Waze but there were a lot of ads and it didn’t really offer better routing most of the time.

By the way, how is Google pre

That’s the wacky thing about gmaps. They do a great job of routing, but these days a bad job of drawing maps. They are doing the same thing to maps they are doing to YouTube, trying their best to squeeze the last nickels out of it. In the process they make it worse, and then more people use alternatives.

I went so far as to buy Garmin Viago, which worked for like one hot second and then they abandoned it. This proves both that people will pay for alternatives, and sadly, that there are no credible ones.

I find the Google Maps display to be one of the better ones. I’d make it perhaps not show the name of every road while navigating, just the ones I’m on or which connect to the road I’m on would be fine. It could do with more detail in the 3D view too.

I think a lot of apps get the colours and weights wrong. Too much emphasis on some things, and not enough on others.

You can’t disable rotation either. I very often rotate the map when trying to zoom, and it’s really annoying. I see that beta versions of OSMand

Well, if you can afford to build a decent alternative, and not fund it with ads, go ahead.

Because it’s so easy to do that … right?

Waze is owned by Google, and many of their staff are getting shifted over to Google Map. I foresee Waze being another abandoned-ware from Google. (Please note, Waze is my default navigation app, but I can see how much Google want to kill it).

This, + 1 billion

I could come up with reasons for showing the other things in the list (although I agree with the OP), but I can not fathom any circumstance in which the street name WHERE YOU ARE RIGHT NOW is not important when you open a map app.

It’s so frustrating when every street name is visible except the one you care about, and you adjust the zoom and rotate but it still doesn’t appear. Urgh.

In some metro areas, that street may change names 3 times while you’re scrolling to get a name to attach. One street I used to drive had 3 different names within the span of just over a mile, due to different realignments. 20 years ago, you had stop signs and turns along the route. Now it’s a straight-line shot, but different segments have the old names. Good luck with that.

It’s uncanny how Google Maps seems to KNOW which street you desperately want to know the name of… then goes out of its way to hide it from you.

It’s like the worthless map in my car’s Android based infotainment system. It prominently shows you the name of the road you’re ON, but doesn’t show you the name of the road you’re APPROACHING until you’re 50 feet PAST it, and it’s too late to ACT UPON that information.

I swear Google must have hired the same person who designed FDOT’s electronic freeway sign system

Lol, you’re using TomTom, right?

The fcking thing is showing me the name of the street I’m on but if I try and search for an address on the same street it can’t find it, EXCEPT if I try and find a business place. Then, surprise!, it finds the freaking street.

“until you’re literally 50 feet PAST the point where your COULD and WOULD have existed, had your seen it in time.”

That’s largely been my experience with Waze. I still use waze, but I’ve been disappointed by the late notice far more often than I’ve been saved by a timely notice.

Waze also seems to have no idea how to estimate time-of-arrival for long trips. I drive a 950 route a couple times per year. Waze regularly tells me I’ll arrive in 6 hours. Yep, hitting the road a 06:00, 950 miles to drive, Waze says

In what situation does this come up? I couldn’t replicate it. Open maps and zoom to the appropriate level and my street name is there along with every other street name for a similar size road. If I’m in an alleyway I need to zoom in a bit.

In my testing on a major street, it looks like this happens when a business has paid to be highlighted, and some possible paying business name could intersect with the street name. In this case the street name is always hidden. It seems like the street name is never shown too close to a business name. I don’t know why zooming in often doesn’t solve the problem, since in theory there are no businesses if you zoom into a street far enough.

For those of us with, ahem, mature eyesight it is even worse: you can vaguely see the street name, but when you zoom in Google Maps makes the font smaller so that the street name remains impossible to read even if you zoom in to the 3nm scale. Apple Maps does the same thing. Can’t wait until the designers of these systems hit 50-something… ok, I’ll be dead by then, but it will be satisfying to hear them complaining from down in Hades.

It’s simple, Google does not want you to know where you are. The less you know where you are, the more you have to rely on Google Maps. Multiple studies have shown that the more you rely on turn by turn navigation, the worse your sense of direction gets. They know this, keeping you from knowing where you are causes more reliance on Maps which results more ad revenue and analytics data for them.

It’s fairly obvious they do this, why do you think you can’t zoom out on the map during navigation and keep your location centered? It’s not like keeping your location centered is more difficult to do when zoomed out, there really is no other explanation why they would limit the zoom other than they want to keep you lost and reliant on their app.

I blame this entirely on the design philosophy of many turn-by-turn navigation systems. That is to keep you as ignorant of your surroundings as technically possible, until 5 seconds before you need to make the next turn… If you’re lucky. That’s why I can’t stand many such systems.

But its also why I really like the system Tesla puts in their cars. In addition to the usual turn-by-turn stuff, they also show you two things everyone else tries really hate to hide: A list of your next navigation steps, and a big top-down map showing your route. It actually gives you some situational awareness.

(* Yes, I know there are people who will complain about the actual directions. There are people that will complain about any implementation of that if its not perfect for their specific area in comparison to some other implementation they like better. But it works fine for me, and that big map means that its useful even if its not giving me turn-by-turn instructions.)

I don’t know what nav system you used before but my Garmin and my car’s nav system show me what the next required turn will be, whether it’s the next intersection or the freeway exit 100 miles down the road.

Both systems show which lane I should be in at an intersection so if I need to go straight through the intersection I don’t end up in a right or left turn only lane. If a freeway exit has multiple lanes and I need to be in a specific one, it shows me which lane I need to stay in. It also shows me the e

Tesla has huge screenspace and can afford to show stuff that is not currently relevant like the next 10 turns or an overview of the route that is useful for route planning – which should not happen while I’m driving.(*)

I’d rather focus on my current surrounding with the next turn direction and a map where I can see if that “in 500 feet turn right) is the 2nd or 4th right that I have to take.

(*) unless something changes the planned rout automatically during driving. Like re-routing around a traffic jam 30min

Google Maps behaves differently for me. When navigating it zooms out automatically to show the next turn well in advance of having to make it. It zooms out when travelling on long stretches of road as well.

Maybe it’s different in the US or something, but I always assumed it did that to give you as much time to prepare for the turn as possible, and to give you detail of the surrounding area so you could gain important context.

It is annoying that you can’t ask it to zoom out even more, but Google Maps is rath

The thing is, I find that Google Maps is the best for this kind of thing, it tells me in advance when I need to turn, I.E. “In one and a half miles, take junction J4 onto the M25 Northbound and keep right at the fork” and again when I’m close to the junction. It’s good to give a warning 1-2 miles out so you know to get into the correct lane (as queues can often form on British motorways). Few things are worse than that wanker who’s blocking lane 2 because he didn’t get into the correct lane early enough.

Combined with “WHY WON’T YOU SHOW ME ALL THE STORES IN THE SHOPPING CENTER I’M FOCUSED ON?!?!?”.

I know designers love to reduce information density to make things look cleaner, but sometimes it can have a massive negative impact on the actual utility of the product.

So frustrating. And it isn’t about the street you might be on. It is ANY street name. And it is not just the “app”, open Firefox, go to maps, look at an area. There are roads with no names. Even major roads. I have to zoom in over and over and over until SOMETIMES I can get the name. And other times I have to freaking “follow” the road for several screens until I finally get the name of the road. And then I am lost because I have to go back to where I was.

Oh, sometimes it will give some State road n

This. I came here for this. Drives me bonkers!!!!

When a product no longer does the very most basic things its supposed to do, it has lost its way.

If you zoom out enough the label will be there a mile away.

Just put a string on your phone and follow the route!

To boot, if the label text is too small to read you can zoom in and it’ll automatically rescale to the same tiny text size that you can’t read.

OSM’s CSS is better.

After not driving for a few years, I started using Google Maps and it sucks! That whole picture in picture thing is useless, and just frustrates me when I’m trying to make it full screen. The street name issue. The “hey you can save 2 minutes if you take $50 worth of toll roads” reminders are frustrating.

Waze is a way better app, which is owned by google. I hope they don’t f it up.

That does sound frustrating but all of those are settings you can disable. You can tell it to not recommend toll roads or ferries. And you can disable PIP (not that you should care because you shouldn’t be messing with the phone while driving).

Waze is a better app though.

I’m curious about the streetname issue though. One thing I don’t need when driving is a street name. I need directions “turn left in 50m”, I don’t need to go reading my phone screen, that’s just a distraction.

Lack of easy to read street nam

They’re not giving you a free map system, you’re giving them free traffic information and your eyeballs for ads.

I’d love a simple button on the screen that would bring up a whole screen of buttons to toggle items on and off. Is it nice to see the nearest coffee shop or gas station? Sure. But maybe I’m heading to a specific place and I know I won’t be stopping enroute unless something goes wrong – this is the majority of my travel, actually.

Save the ads for the search phase, don’t clutter my map.

Here is how platforms die: first, they are good to their users; then they abuse their users to make things better for their business customers; finally, they abuse those business customers to claw back all the value for themselves. Then, they die. [pluralistic.net]

Each of those businesses is receiving regular emails from Google about how many people have seen them on Google Maps, and how they can get even more impressions by buying Google advertising. When you’re using Google Maps, to Google your attention is a product to be sold to as many businesses as possible. Helping you find the thing you’re actually looking for comes second.

Your experience is being made worse in order to appeal to business customers. Google Maps getting worse isn’t an accident, they know what they’re doing. It’ll be made bad enough to get maximum value out of you, but not so bad that you actually leave.

If I am looking for something and my attention is redirected by your ad, I hate you with the intensity of a billion suns. Even if you offer something I directly need and is a good value, I will avoid you because I remember your unasked for interruption in my life.

I may even feel so strongly about the situation that I will recommend that others avoid that place as well.

Do y’all remember The Yellow Pages? That was a beautiful place for people to advertise. I want a plumber, I go looking in the Yellow Pages fo

Actually they do have interest in what you want. Just not everything you want. If they don’t give you what you want then you abandon the product, and THAT they can’t monetize.

This isn’t an either or equation.

You’ve seen nothing yet. Wait until AIs start creating most content on the Web, plagiarizing one another, the same AIs that will also be used to search all that pile of dung for the hapless user.

Couldn’t agree more with or or all of them, especially not showing street names.

I mean, WTF, this IS a “map”, right? If it it’s a map then where are the goddamn street names?

For years, OpenStreetMaps has had a very, very and readable layout, way superior to google maps at least. Mappy, which predates Google Maps by two decades, is also a nice layout and has clever street naming algorithm. The problem is always the same, most people will just use the default so google does not have to be good at anything anymore now that they have a very large market share.

I’d like to use OpenStreetMaps, but unfortunately the accuracy is only about like MapQuest years ago. For all its flaws, Google Maps is very, very accurate at pinpointing the precise location of a house, or a business, or whatever it is you’re looking for. I used to be frustrated finding a business in a large shopping center, because maps could only get me to the marker on the street where that address was located. Now, Google Maps takes you through the parking lot to the exact point. OSM doesn’t have that

I would say the name of the song but it would be too easy…

But on a more serious note, maybe it’s dependent upon the location but when I was in Taiwan, it works just fine. You think street names are bad, try reading the English version of these names, lol! Luckily they do show both.

Use https://streetmap.co.uk/ [streetmap.co.uk] It does as it says, shows maps. There are ads but they are discrete and, to me, acceptable.

I’ve been using OSMAnd off and on for years. I paid for it on Google Play but I notice it’s on F-Droid now for free. I like that I can download offline maps for large areas and not have to waste data when I’m traveling, although that’s not really an issue these days.

Been using it for years as well, especially for bicycle navigation. Its routing is still crap.

I tried out OSMAnd extensively this year. And Organic Maps, which also uses OSM data. They are okay but lacking in some areas.

For basic browsing of maps, the display isn’t as good as Google Maps. In OSMand it only has large/small label options and it’s often impossible to get the right level of labelling. The map display is cluttered. Organic Maps is a little better, but nowhere near as good as Google Maps.

Routing is the main issue though. In OSMand public transport is a beta feature and is very slow. The r

Is Apple maps app different from Apple maps on the website? I use Duckduckgo, and Apple maps is its provider of maps. However, usually I resort to Google maps because of the lack of information on public transportation.

Is DDG the only way you can use it? I tried it out on DDG but it was extremely basic. Couldn’t even click on POIs to start navigation to them.

Sorry, I don’t know. Never tried.

The problem is screen size

So it’s NOT just me? Holy crap Google, how do you fuck something up like showing something basic like STREET NAMES?!?!?!

It’s crazy how difficult it is to get maps to show the street name sometimes! Glad it isn’t just me.

I can heartily recommend OSMAnd as an alternative to Google/Apple maps.

It is primarily an offline maps and turn-by-turn navigation tool based on data from Open Street Maps and, because it’s offline, there’s no ads or data syphoning.

I’ve been using it for years in order to avoid hefty charges for roaming data when travelling abroad.

How about forcing Google and all the other spyware-posing-as-apps to at least admit who is paying them to shove ads in front of my eyeballs. I don’t think that would cause any meaningful change, but it would at least offer a glimpse into who is really pulling the strings.

So Google has gamified entering information, posting pictures, correcting stuff. You can earn badges for achieving certain things.

I believe the reason we see so many irrelevant business and locations are also because the only way you can earn certain badges, is if you have entered a new location into google maps, so naturally peoples irrelevant home business and other such things, are the easiest way to check that task that (among others) are required to get that badge.

If is of course clever of Google to do this because in this way they get people to work for them for free. They can get “followers”, be a “local guide expert” and other useless stuff.

You must be using some different form of “Google Maps”. (Or live in some city much more devoted to advertising.)

Just not seeing it. I occasionally try other navigation apps, but none is as good as GM.

It’s my old (but still update-able) Garmin device that occasionally has the insane clusters of paid ad pins, not GM.

Google does it with everything. They create a service that achieves some level of success and then monetizes it to the point where it no longer serves its original purpose.

US user here who uses Google maps frequently. I have no idea what this guy is talking about. While there are a few more things on Google Maps these days, my experience with it is nothing at all like what he describes.

My beef is: If I take photos of anything *in my home or yard*, Google Maps often pops up a prompt suggesting “Would you like to share your photos of your visit to ?”

No, Google, I’ve never visited that business and my pictures have nothing to do with that business. They were taken inside my own home!

They get their data from TomTom.

So often when on vacation, my iphone is telling me i’m in the ocean when i am on a sidewalk.

Vacation planning, Google always finds my hotel, restaurant, whatever – but iMaps only rarely.

OSM is worse:

– they want me to contribute, but then want to charge me for maps (osmAnd)

– white streets on a grey background, wtf?

This is my biggest gripe. I can deal with the garbage pins but the lack of street names pisses me off. Sometimes they will pop up as I change zoom levels but I can’t get them back. “There it is! No wait, lost it…zoom out…nope…there…nope…”

Maybe he’s like one friend of mine. Seemingly needs GPS to drive from his apartment to the office. That only ended when he got a new apartment from which he can literally see the office building. Has absolutely zero sense of time, distance, or direction. Is shocked when we drive to lunch somewhere and he sees a cross street name that we passed earlier on a different street, because the concept of parallel roads seems to not click for him (e.g. when we go to lunch by one road, but come back by a parallel road to avoid the left turn over multiple lanes).

He’s really amazed when some detour is made an no one pulls out a phone. “How do you know where you’re going?” Well, I’ve seen a map and I know that we’re south of such-and-such road and so if I keep going north on this road, it intersects that and then zip right back to the office. “How do you know we’re south of that road?” Because I know where we started, I know we didn’t get there before we took off on this side road.” Like the concept of gridded roads simply cannot stick in his brain.

“Hey, we’re going to walk to such-and-such for lunch.”

“Two miles is too far to walk.”

“It’s like 500 yards…”

“How big is that desk.”

“I don’t know, like 12×6?”

“Dude, you’re 6ft tall, is that two of by one of you? It about 6×3.”

details of spontaneous-visit, service-oriented businesses is pretty much what everybody is looking for

details of spontaneous-visit, service-oriented businesses is pretty much what everybody is looking for

Is that how you find these businesses though? By scrolling randomly through a jumble of nonsensical pins? Fair enough, man. You do you.

I mean, personally… if I’m looking for a new bar or restaurant to try I’m not using Google Fscking Maps to discover them.

Further, I fail to see how it’s even remotely helpful to be shown these things when you’re not looking for them, which is almost all of the time.

I don’t know what Google Maps HE is using, but I don’t have a single one of the problems he has. That shit just ain’t on my map, and street names show up just fine.

if google gets enough complaints maybe they will listen and tone down the advertising

if google gets enough complaints maybe they will listen and tone down the advertising

For a guy with a reasonably low UID, you seem awfully optimistic about how Google does things.

It might seem absurd, but they sometimes actually listen to the anguished cries of the proles, when the moon phase is right…

Recent example: They actually fixed the God-awful continuous-scrolling search on the desktop in my country and probably others, apparently because enough people complained.

