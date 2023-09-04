What is Apple's NameDrop feature in iOS 17? All you need to know on magical feature | Mint – Mint









Apple has introduced a convenient feature called NameDrop, which has been integrated into AirDrop on iOS 17. With NameDrop, exchanging contact information between users is now easier than ever.

Instead of searching for friends on AirDrop and navigating through a list of nearby Apple devices, users can simply bring their iPhones together to swiftly share their contact details. This eliminates the hassle of scrolling through numerous devices when the person you are looking for is right in front of you.

A technology enthusiast and gamer with Twitter handle (@thetech_wiz) has recently displayed how smoothly this feature works. In his recent tweet, he posted a small video of media being shared from one Apple device to another without any hassle.

His tweet read, “This feels magical 😇 ‼️ Apple just doing Apple thing 😍 ( iOS 17 ain’t a small update, y’all ) 🔥.”

The technology giant has introduced this exciting addition called personalized contact posters to enhance contact information on iOS devices. This feature allows users to create visually appealing images incorporating their face or Memoji, along with their name displayed in various fonts and colors. These posters are then displayed on the user’s contact card and appear on their friend’s iPhone whenever a call is made. Users have the flexibility to select which phone numbers and email addresses they want to share alongside their personalized poster.

Furthermore, Apple has introduced a new gesture in iOS that involves placing two iPhones next to each other to transfer various content over AirDrop. Contacts are not the only items that can be shared through this gesture. Apple has expanded its functionality to enable sharing photos, engaging in music sessions via SharePlay, watching movies, and playing games when in close proximity to another iPhone user.

Meanwhile, Apple has released iOS 16.5.1 update for the iPhone users. The update comes with fix for a critical security which, as per a report by The Washington Post, had been used to exploit iPhones in Russia.





