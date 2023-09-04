Nothing Phone (2) is coming soon, 3 things about the phone that have us excited – India Today









Listen to Story

Nothing Phone (2) is launching very soon. Though we do not know the launch date yet, the company has confirmed the July launch. Now, keeping that timeline in mind, we can expect the brand to announce the launch date of Nothing Phone (2) by the end of this month. The company has confirmed a few other details about the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), including tweaks to its in-house Nothing OS.

Ahead of the official launch, the Nothing Phone (2) has been subjected to several leaks and rumours. All of the leaks and rumours suggest a significant upgrade over the previous generation Nothing Phone aka the Nothing Phone (1). The upgrade will specifically be in terms of hardware setup. Software-wise also, the Phone (2) is said to come with quite a big upgrade. In addition, the design – of course – will be one of the key highlights of the upcoming Nothing Phone.

There are still a few weeks left for the Nothing Phone (2) to go official but with details confirmed by the company and rumours circulating the web, here are 3 things about the phone that have us excited.

Hardware: The Carl Pei-headed company has officially confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by the latest and most powerful Qualcomm chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Now, this is indeed a massive upgrade over the Snapdragon 778G+ processor that powers the Nothing Phone (1). The Phone (1) managed multitasking really well during our review period, but the Phone (2) is likely to do a much better job. Additionally, some leaks also suggest that the upcoming Nothing Phone will come packed with up to 12GB of RAM and at least 128GB of internal storage. Looking at these leaks, it clearly shows that the Phone (2) is indeed going to be a powerhouse.

Software: Well, not just in terms of hardware, the Nothing Phone (2) is said to get upgrades in terms of software as well. The company has officially revealed that the Nothing OS 2.0 — which will run the Phone (2) — will come bundled with new features that will improve the user experience. “2023 is the year of software for Nothing. OS 2.0 will bring in more elements of our Nothing visual identity and focus on intentional smartphone consumption,” the company noted revealing new software details in one of its tweets. The tech company has also revealed that – as usual – the Phone (2) will also get 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. Overall, the company aims to offer a stock Android experience to customers, which is quite rare to find in Android phones unless it is a Pixel phone.

Design: The third thing is the design that has us excited. The Nothing Phone (1) was one of the best-looking smartphones launched last year. The company aims to take forward that legacy with the Phone (2). Though the final design hasn’t been confirmed yet, some reports suggest that the Phone (2) will look more or less the same as the Phone (1). But there are also rumours that the Phone (2) will include some design changes with new Glyph patterns and customisations. It will be interesting to see the changes and tweaks that Nothing brings to the design of the Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (2) price in India (expected)

Overall, it appears that the Phone (2) will be a big upgrade over its predecessor Phone (1) in terms of hardware as well as software. Having said that, with top-notch specs comes a premium price tag. The company has officially said that the Nothing Phone (2) will be pricier than the Phone (1) and target the premium segment. The price segment is not known yet but rumours suggest it could be priced somewhere between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. What do you think about Nothing Phone (2)? Let us know in the comment section.

Add IndiaToday to Home Screen

source







