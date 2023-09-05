Tesla Cybertruck is starting to look more refined with new black … – Electrek









A Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted with a new black tonneau cover as the electric pickup truck is starting to look more refined as it gets closer to production.

As we previously reported, Tesla has built a fleet of beta Cybertruck prototypes to test ahead of the start of production this summer.

Over the last few weeks, we started spotting those Cybertruck prototypes around California.

Every time we see a new prototype, we try to see new design features that might end up in the production version – like an updated front-end and the monstrous wiper coming back on a recent sighting or the jacked-up air suspension spotted a few days ago.

Now a new sighting, this time aerial, gives us a great look at the top of the Cybertruck, which appears to feature a new black tonneau cover:

Many recent Tesla Cybertruck prototypes didn’t have a bed cover, and this one appears to be darker than those previously spotted.

It could potentially be the production one.

The tonneau cover is supposed to be automatically retractable and robust enough for someone to be able to stand on it.

Furthermore, it is supposed to also have solar cells in it – or at least to have an option for solar cells in it.

After the launch of the Cybertruck, CEO Elon Musk surprised many when he said that Tesla’s new electric pickup truck will have a solar roof option that will add 15 miles of range per day.

Later, Tesla filed for a patent that showed the solar cells will be embedded inside the retractable tonneau cover.

It’ll be interesting to see how many traditional pickup buyers buy one of these. They’re normally quite reticent to try new things, many locked in to one manufacturer for their entire life. As an example, take a look at how badly the Honda Ridgeline sells.

Tesla recently said that it aims to bring the Cybertruck to production this summer, but we shouldn’t expect significant deliveries until 2024, when the automaker will ramp up to volume production.

I doubt that this particular prototype features solar cells. If Tesla still plans to bring that as an option, I would assume that it wouldn’t launch at the same time as the Cybertruck.

It would likely become an option later after Tesla has ramped up to volume production.

Nonetheless, it’s nice to see a Cybertruck that looks almost complete driving around on the road. It truly looks like it is CGI.

