Top Verizon 5G news for the first half of 2023 – Verizon









Our editorial transparency tool uses blockchain technology to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication. However, this post is not an official release and therefore not tracked. Visit our learn more for more information.

Going forward more of our content will be permanently logged via blockchain technology—enabling us to provide greater transparency with authoritative verification on all changes made to official releases.

5G continues to change the way we work, play and communicate. Here’s a look at five major developments in 5G from the first half of 2023.

Full Transparency

Our editorial transparency tool uses blockchain technology to permanently log all changes made to official releases after publication. However, this post is not an official release and therefore not tracked. Visit our learn more for more information.

2023 is shaping up to be another year of remarkable growth for 5G technology. Not only are 5G speeds, reliability and security available to even more people and businesses, but the technology continues to drive innovations that can help reshape our world. With that in mind, here are five of the biggest moments in 5G news for 2023 so far.

1. More than 200 million people in the U.S. have access to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. Verizon reached this milestone in March, and it means that two out of every three Americans now have access to 5G speeds and the low latency that’s crucial for downloading huge documents, seamlessly streaming HD movies or making high-quality video calls while on the go.

2. For the fourth year in a row, Verizon’s 5G network was named the most reliable in the nation, according to RootMetrics® State of the Mobile Union Report1. This is big 5G news, as we’re also undefeated when it comes to performance, accessibility and reliability in 95% of the metro area tests performed by RootMetrics2. These achievements highlight Verizon’s focus on innovation to provide the best experience for customers as we continue to enhance our fiber network to handle increasing data traffic, and build out advanced technologies that provide increased security, reliability and customized experiences.

3. More cities across the U.S. have seen major network upgrades. From Raleigh, North Carolina, to Syracuse, New York; Phoenix, Arizona, to Palm Bay, Florida; and Flint, Michigan, to Nashville, Tennessee, Verizon is implementing one of its biggest-ever network updates, which includes new cell sites, wider deployment of virtualization throughout the network, more bandwidth, and more capacity on the fiber optic cables that move data through the network. These updates bring Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to even more areas and provide for greater customer experiences and higher performance. It’s big 5G news because it means more customers can have an amazing network experience on their mobile devices as well as with Verizon 5G Home and 5G Business internet.

4. Verizon customers enjoy 5G capabilities to stream and share more than ever before at live events. In February at the Super Bowl, Verizon fans used 47.8 TB of data in and around the stadium—the equivalent of a single user binge-watching HD video for more than three years. That’s up 57% over the data used at the 2022 Super Bowl. And at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix in May, fans enjoyed enhanced connectivity that led to them using 42.9 TB of data at that three-day event. At the same time, a newly deployed private managed wireless network at the event supported event operations, allowing for services like ticket scanning and digital sign management as well as immediate uploads for photographers documenting the event.

5. The 5G Innovation Session Tour returns with six U.S. stops for 2023. Introduced by Verizon Business in 2022, Verizon 5G Innovation Sessions showcase the power of 5G through immersive demonstrations, as well as through panel discussions and presentations by industry leaders and product experts. Locations for this year’s tour include Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Dallas. The events cover a range of themes that all involve 5G, including Managed Venue, Fixed Wireless Access, Private 5G and Mobile Edge Compute. Learn more at the Verizon Events & Webinars Hub.

Verizon is the most reliable 5G network in America1. See what 5G can do for you.

1. Based on most first-place rankings in RootMetrics® 2H 2022 assessments of 125 metros. Experiences may vary. Not an endorsement. Tested with the best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

2. Rankings based on the RootMetrics® metro RootScore® Reports: 2H 2022. Tested with the best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

source







