Xbox Game Pass Is Losing Four More Games In August – GameSpot









Death Stranding is one of four games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month.

August 1, 2023

A new month means new games on Xbox Game Pass, but it also means that a few titles will be leaving the service to make way for the new arrivals. A total of four games will be exiting Game Pass on August 15, but as usual, you can save up to 20% with your membership discount to keep those games in your library.

This month, you can say farewell to Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding, the post-apocalyptic courier game, the two-fisted brawler Midnight Fight Express, the artistic RPG Edge of Eternity, and the strategic Total War: Warhammer III. Death Stranding was added to Game Pass for PC back in August 2022, bringing with it ultrawide screen support, photo mode, a high frame rate, and crossover content. The game has not yet made its way to Xbox One or Xbox Series X and was previously an exclusive for PlayStation.

As for the new additions this month, the excellent platformer Celeste is available right now and will be joined by other games such as A Short Hike, Everspace 2, and more. The subscription service has also become pricier as of July 6, as membership rates increased.

In contrast, there’s now Xbox Game Pass Core, which will replace Xbox Live Gold in September, and this more affordable service offers a collection of 25+ games on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One for $10/month or $60/year.

