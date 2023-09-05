Everything we know about Valorant’s Lotus map: Release date … – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games
Valorant‘s map roster increased to a total of nine in Episode 6 with the arrival of Lotus. Here’s a rundown of everything starting from the release date, layout, and more.
Traditionally, whenever Riot Games releases a new Episode for Valorant, they have also released a new map along with it. It’s no different this time. Episode 6 Act 1 started off with the ninth map to the roster, Lotus.
Some of the new features that Lotus has to offer include mechanics such as a destructible environment, silent drop, and a lot more. The devs took inspiration from traditional Indian stepwells and rock-cut Dravidian architecture while designing the map.
With that said, here’s everything you need to know about the new Lotus map in Valorant Episode 6.
The Lotus map was released on January 10, 2023, along with Episode 6 Act 1. It started on the same day as the end of Episode 5 Act 3.
Lotus is the second map in the game to feature three plant sites. It’s also the first map to feature a few new mechanics such as rotating doors, a destructible door/wall, and a silent drop.
The map at first glance may seem like a maze, but our Lotus guide has got your back with the right strategies and callouts. Set in Omega Earth’s India, Lotus is specifically located in the Western Ghats region.
Talking about the map’s inspiration, Level Designer Joe Lansford says, “There are several traditional Indian architectural elements and locations that we took inspiration from. Stepwells, Rock-Cut architecture and the Dravidian style. Badami Cave Temples, Ellora Caves and Rani Ki Vav to name a few.”
There are also some visual ties to the Guardians on which the map is based and the devs have decided to let players uncover themselves.
So, there you have it — that’s everything we know about the new Lotus map in Valorant. If you want to know more about Valorant and get better at the game, here are some guides to check out next:
