Roblox tops 200 million global downloads in 2022 as it brings the … – InternetRetailing

Online game and putative metaverse platform Roblox has recorded 208 million downloads in 2022 to rank third overall globally among iOS and Google Play devices and cementing its position as a game that could offer a lot of cross-over potential to retailers.

According to data from Finbold, Roblox’s growth can be tied to factors such as the platform’s innovative features, social aspects, and profitable business models amid the pandemic.

According to the research report:“Notably, these factors have helped Roblox handle rising competition in the space. It is worth noting that the mobile gaming industry has expanded in recent years, powered by the pandemic. Although normal operations have resumed globally, the current Roblox success can be viewed as the platform’s ability to retain gains emanating from the health crisis.”

Moving forward, Roblox has the potential for further growth due to its innovative business approach and the possibility of embracing new technologies like the metaverse. Remaining innovative will likely help the gaming platform tackle rising competition.

Among highest grossing mobile games, Roblox ranked fifth in 2022 at $861.86 million globally. The game ranks behind Honor of Kings, which occupied the pole position at $2.22 billion. PUBG MOBILE was the second highest-grossing game last year, with $1.72 billion, while Genshin Impact is third at $1.56 billion. Candy Crush Saga grossed in the fourth spot at $1.02 billion.

Other top-grossing mobile games making up the top ten spot include Coin Master ($820.73 million), Romance of the Three Kingdoms ($712.92 million), Pokémon GO (703.74 million), Fantasy Westward Journey ($601.01 million), and Monster Strike ($589.92 million).

