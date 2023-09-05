The 10 Best Movies Added To Netflix In August 2023 (Updated) – Forbes









As August unfurls, Netflix continues to treat us to an array of films that span genres, cultures, and narratives. While the platform’s offerings are vast, I’ve curated a list of the ten best movies added this month based on my personal preferences. However, in a bid to cater to the eclectic tastes of every movie buff out there, my selections aren’t limited to a single genre or style. From heartwarming dramas to gripping thrillers, there’s something here for everyone.

In the first section, you’ll find my personal top ten movie picks for the month so far. And at the bottom of the article, you’ll find a comprehensive list of every single film that’s been added to Netflix in August 2023. Whether you’re seeking a tearjerker or a belly laugh, my August Netflix picks are sure to deliver.

In the dynamic world of international espionage, Gal Gadot steps up as Rachel Stone in Heart of Stone. Directed by Tom Harper, this action-packed blockbuster introduces us to the Charter, a clandestine group of agents with a singular purpose: peace. Unlike any others, they operate without political or national biases. Their secret weapon? A unique asset known as the Heart. Jamie Dornan’s character, Parker, elegantly posits, “If you own the Heart, you own the world.” However, global peace teeters on a knife’s edge as Alia Bhatt’s character, Keya Dhawan, becomes obsessed with capturing the Heart. Rachel Stone is humanity’s last hope. Will she prevail?

Directed by the visionary Sofia Coppola, this evocative drama delves into the unexpected connection between two lonely souls in Tokyo. Bill Murray masterfully plays Bob Harris, an aging movie star facing a midlife crisis, while Scarlett Johansson portrays Charlotte, a young woman questioning her new marriage. Amid the neon-lit streets and serene temples of Tokyo, their paths cross in the confines of a luxury hotel. As they grapple with language barriers and cultural differences, a profound bond forms. Blending subtle humor with deep introspection, Lost in Translation is a poignant exploration of loneliness, connection, and the unspoken intimacy of fleeting moments.

Directed by Ryan Duffy, Untold: Johnny Football is a poignant documentary on Netflix pulls the veil off Johnny Manziel’s roller-coaster life. From his humble beginnings as an underrated high school recruit to his ascension as a Heisman Trophy winner, and then an NFL player, the story is both inspiring and tragic. We witness the duality of Manziel—balancing his public persona with his private battles. His struggles, including substance abuse, mental health issues, and legal troubles, are laid bare, making for a powerful viewing experience. It’s a tale of fame, downfall, and redemption.

In Ryan Murphy’s heartfelt portrayal of Elizabeth Gilbert’s poignant memoir, Julia Roberts shines as the protagonist on a journey of self-discovery. Post-divorce introspection pulls Elizabeth from the confines of New York, taking her on a transformative voyage across continents. From indulging in Italy’s culinary delights to embracing spiritual serenity in India, and ultimately, finding unexpected romance in the tropical allure of Bali, each location offers a balm for her wounded heart. The narrative elegantly intertwines culture, self-reflection, and the innate human quest for happiness.

Mixing comedy with a dash of the supernatural, this Taiwanese gem directed by Cheng Wei-hao delves into the peculiar life of Wu Ming-Han. After mistakenly picking up a mysterious red wedding envelope, he finds himself betrothed to its deceased owner, Mao Pang-Yu in Marry My Dead Body. Through a combination of comedic misadventures and ghostly escapades, the duo, portrayed brilliantly by Greg Hsu and Austin Lin, set out to uncover the truth behind Mao’s death. With Gingle Wang completing the lead trio, this film cleverly interweaves laughs with spine-tingling moments.

Ben Ketai revamps the 1994 classic The River Wild, introducing us to a world where thrill-seeking turns deadly. Leighton Meester and Adam Brody headline an ensemble cast navigating the perilous waters of a white-water rafting trip gone awry. Amidst the stunning vistas, secrets bubble to the surface, friendships are tested, and nature’s wrath becomes an omnipresent threat. As they paddle downstream, the river reveals its dual nature: serene yet savage. The rejuvenated narrative is more than just about survival—it’s about trust, betrayal, and confronting one’s past.

Justin Lin accelerates the heartbeat of the Fast & Furious saga with a relentless energy in this fifth installment, Fast Five. Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and the ensemble cast reunite for a high-stakes game of cat and mouse in Rio de Janeiro’s vibrant streets. With a formidable drug lord on their trail, and the indomitable federal agent, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, closing in, the stakes have never been higher. This film masterfully fuses camaraderie, heart-stopping heists, and high-speed chases in a heady brew of action and emotion.

Stephanie Soechtig crafts a scathing exposé on the U.S. food industry with Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food. The documentary paints a grim picture, linking historical and recent food outbreaks to a flawed system. With a focus on tragedies like the devastating E. coli outbreak in 1993 and the corporate subterfuge that often follows, Poisoned challenges the assertion that American food is the safest. This film is more than an investigation—it’s a wake-up call about the very sustenance we consume.

Steve Martin’s comedic brilliance takes center stage in Carl Reiner’s The Jerk. We follow the uproarious life of Navin Johnson, a man hilariously convinced of his misplaced origins, as he stumbles from one misadventure to the next. From wild riches to unexpected inventions, Martin’s slapstick humor and impeccable comedic timing transform a tale of identity and naivety into a laughter-laden cinematic experience. Each scene crafts a symphony of chuckles, giggles, and outright belly laughs.

Andrew Renzi brings forth an unapologetic look into the enigma that is Jake Paul with Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child. Transitioning from a YouTube star, known for his controversial stunts, to a serious contender in the boxing world, Paul’s journey is anything but ordinary. This documentary skillfully charts his evolution, shedding light on the trials, tribulations, and tenacity that define him. It’s a raw exploration of ambition, fame, and the blurred lines between internet stardom and legitimate athletic prowess.

